Uganda: Annual Uganda Diaspora Convention Reaffirms Govt's Commitment to Inclusive Growth

Kampala — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reaffirmed its strategic commitment to positioning the Ugandan diaspora as a central pillar of national development, global competitiveness, and economic transformation as the 2nd Uganda Diaspora Convention 2025 started Thursday in Munyonyo.

Convened under the theme 'Economic and Commercial Diplomacy', the convention brought together Ugandans from across the world, senior government officials, heads of diplomatic missions, development partners, and private sector actors to consolidate dialogue, share policy direction, and co-create pathways for deeper diaspora engagement in Uganda's growth agenda.

Amb. Johnny Muthahi Muhindo, Head of the Diaspora Department at MoFA, described the Convention as a maturing platform anchored in partnership, ownership, and results. He emphasized that the diaspora are no longer considered ad-hoc contributors to Uganda's story, but are strategic partners in shaping shared prosperity.

"This engagement is designed for you to speak to us to tell us what you bring, what works, and how we can jointly unlock Uganda's full potential. The diaspora policy we are finalizing belongs to you, and your ownership is essential," Amb. Muhindo noted. He highlighted ongoing benchmarking with countries such as India, Ethiopia, and Kenya, alongside comprehensive skills mapping initiatives, aimed at aligning diaspora expertise with Uganda's development priorities. A draft Diaspora Policy, now at an advanced stage, has been widely circulated to ensure inclusivity, responsiveness, and long-term impact.

Representing the Permanent Secretary, Joseph Enyimu underscored the government's evolving policy outlook that positions the diaspora as investors, market connectors, skills carriers, and trusted ambassadors of Uganda's economic brand. He noted that Uganda's merchandise exports surpassed USD 10 billion by June 2025, rising to USD 11 billion when services are included, while acknowledging the urgent need to transition from commodity-based exports to value-added, technology-driven, and knowledge-intensive production.

"Achieving Uganda's ambition of a USD 500 billion economy by 2040 will require more than policy reforms. It demands market intelligence, trusted networks, and regulatory navigation strengths that the diaspora uniquely offers," Enyimu stated. He reaffirmed Uganda's strong macroeconomic fundamentals, resilient currency, expanding infrastructure, and preferential market access under EAC, COMESA, and AfCFTA, positioning the country as a gateway economy to the region and the continent.

Bagiire Vincent Waiswa, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasized that protecting and promoting the interests of Ugandans abroad remains at the core of Uganda's foreign policy. Uganda's missions are being strengthened to function as coordinated economic delivery points while remaining responsive to citizen welfare, emergency support, and service delivery, he noted. The PS further recognized the support of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in advancing structured diaspora engagement and announced plans to institutionalize a global celebration of the Ugandan diaspora beginning next year.

Officially opening the Convention, Ruth Nankabirwa, Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, conveyed the greetings of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, and commended the diaspora for its sustained contribution to Uganda's socio-economic transformation. She outlined key national reforms, including the rationalization of government agencies, expanded energy infrastructure, and strengthened public financial management, which have redirected resources toward priority sectors such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure. Highlighting progress in the energy, oil and gas, agro-industrialization, tourism, and science and innovation sectors, the Minister reaffirmed Uganda's readiness for scalable investment and industrial growth, anchored in stability, reform, and long-term planning. "You are our ambassadors. Your engagement, confidence, and participation, including in national processes, are vital to building a stronger, more inclusive Uganda," she stated.

The Second Uganda Diaspora Convention 2025 reaffirmed a clear policy message: Uganda's diplomacy is people-centered, economically driven, and globally engaged. The government is committed to finalizing a dynamic Diaspora Policy, professionalizing economic diplomacy across missions, and strengthening institutional frameworks that support diaspora investment, skills transfer, and market access. As deliberations continue, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated its openness to constructive engagement and its resolve to work with Ugandans abroad as equal partners in shaping Uganda's future.