Nigeria: Burna Boy, Olamide, Asake, Seyi Vibez Shine On Obama's 2025 Playlist

19 December 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Affa Acho

Former US President Barack Obama has once again celebrated the global influence of Nigerian music, featuring multiple Afrobeats stars in his highly anticipated 2025 playlist.

Released as part of his annual year-end tradition on X, Obama's curated list of favourite songs highlighted Burna Boy, Olamide, Asake, and Seyi Vibez -- solidifying their place on the international stage.

The playlist, which spans genres and continents, includes explicitly the hit collaborations "Tatata" by Burna Boy featuring Travis Scott and "99" by Olamide, which boasts verses from Daecolm, Seyi Vibez, Asake, and Young Jonn.

"As 2025 comes to a close, I'm continuing a tradition I started in the White House: sharing my annual favourites in books, movies, and music," Obama wrote on his X handle.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"I hope you find something new to enjoy and feel free to send your own recommendations my way!"

This recognition underscores Afrobeats' sustained global ascent, with Nigerian artists becoming recurring names in Obama's yearly roundup.

Burna Boy, Olamide, and Asake have been featured on the list before, indicating the consistent international acclaim their music has received.

The inclusion came amid another landmark year for Nigerian music globally, with Burna Boy headlining major festivals worldwide, Olamide expanding his reach through high-profile collaborations, Asake captivating audiences on international tours, and Seyi Vibez breaking new ground overseas with fresh releases and cross-border features.

Also featured on the 2025 playlist were global hits such as Lady Gaga's "Abracadabra," Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "Luther," Drake's "Nokia," BLACKPINK's "Jump," and tracks from Laufey and I'm With Her.

Nigerian-born, London-based artist Obongjayar also earned a place with his song "Not in Surrender."

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.