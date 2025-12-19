Nigeria: Burna Boy, Olamide, Asake, Seyi Vibez Shine On Obama's 2025 Playlist

Former US President Barack Obama has once again celebrated the global influence of Nigerian music, featuring multiple Afrobeats stars in his highly anticipated 2025 playlist.

Released as part of his annual year-end tradition on X, Obama's curated list of favourite songs highlighted Burna Boy, Olamide, Asake, and Seyi Vibez -- solidifying their place on the international stage.

The playlist, which spans genres and continents, includes explicitly the hit collaborations "Tatata" by Burna Boy featuring Travis Scott and "99" by Olamide, which boasts verses from Daecolm, Seyi Vibez, Asake, and Young Jonn.

"As 2025 comes to a close, I'm continuing a tradition I started in the White House: sharing my annual favourites in books, movies, and music," Obama wrote on his X handle.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"I hope you find something new to enjoy and feel free to send your own recommendations my way!"

This recognition underscores Afrobeats' sustained global ascent, with Nigerian artists becoming recurring names in Obama's yearly roundup.

Burna Boy, Olamide, and Asake have been featured on the list before, indicating the consistent international acclaim their music has received.

The inclusion came amid another landmark year for Nigerian music globally, with Burna Boy headlining major festivals worldwide, Olamide expanding his reach through high-profile collaborations, Asake captivating audiences on international tours, and Seyi Vibez breaking new ground overseas with fresh releases and cross-border features.

Also featured on the 2025 playlist were global hits such as Lady Gaga's "Abracadabra," Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "Luther," Drake's "Nokia," BLACKPINK's "Jump," and tracks from Laufey and I'm With Her.

Nigerian-born, London-based artist Obongjayar also earned a place with his song "Not in Surrender."