Macdella Cooper, senior political adviser to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, has publicly confirmed that she is in a romantic relationship with House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon, ending months of speculation about the pair.

Cooper made the disclosure in Zwedru during the Speaker's ongoing southeastern tour, where he has been meeting local leaders, lawmakers and residents to discuss legislative priorities and national governance issues. It was the first time she has openly acknowledged the relationship in a public forum.

Introducing herself to supporters, Cooper identified her roles as senior political adviser to the president and political leader of the Movement for One Liberia, and added that she is also the spouse of Speaker Koon. The statement immediately drew attention given her senior position within the Executive Mansion and Koon's role as head of the Legislature.

Cooper is a prominent political figure in her own right, leading the Movement for One Liberia, a political organization that has remained active in national political discourse. Her confirmation of the relationship places her at the intersection of the executive and legislative branches of government.

The disclosure has reignited public debate around ethics, transparency and the boundaries between personal relationships and public office. In particular, reports circulating in the public space allege that Cooper has been using the official House of Representatives license plate "Rep 1," traditionally reserved for the office of the Speaker.

As of press time, neither Cooper nor the Office of the Speaker had issued an official response addressing the license plate allegations. The Liberian Investigator could not independently verify the claims.