Namibian Athletes Hit Their Stride in 2025

NAMIBIA National Olympic Committee (NNOC) president Ndeulipulwa Hamutumwa says both the local committee and Namibian Commonwealth Sport have seen a year characterised by extensive athlete participation.

He says there has been a significant increase in governance activity, international representation, and institutional development.

"Throughout the year, NNOC-CS implemented its 2025-2028 strategic priorities, with a focus on athlete welfare, integrity, and capacity development, while coordinating Namibia's participation in Olympic, Commonwealth, continental, and regional sport activities."

He says during the first quarter of the year, the committees continued the implementation of its strategic priorities, placing emphasis on athlete welfare, integrity programmes, and Olympic Solidarity initiatives.

"Olympic solidarity funding was rolled out to national federations, coaches, and athletes, supporting development programmes, scholarships, and institutional capacity building. Preparations were also undertaken for upcoming continental and international athlete engagements," he says.

"From 4 to 7 April, Namibia hosted the fifth Anoca Continental Athletes' Forum in Windhoek. NNOC-CS and its athletes' commission played a central organisational and leadership role in the forum, which brought together athlete representatives from across Africa to strengthen athlete representation and engagement within the Olympic movement."

Hamutumwa says Olympic Day 2025 was successfully marked through sporting and community engagement activities, and that from 11 to 12 June, Namibia was represented at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) International Athletes' Forum in Lausanne, Switzerland, ensuring Namibian athlete perspectives were included in global Olympic discussions.

"Namibia also participated in the Region 5 Youth Games during this period."

He says: "Between July and August this year, six Namibian athletes were beneficiaries of LA 2028 Olympic Scholarships. At the African School Games 2025 in Algeria, Namibia was represented by 25 athletes, who collectively won 22 medals, achieving seventh place out of 48 National Olympic Committees."

"During this period, the Namibia National Olympic Committee and Commonwealth Games Association (NNOC-CGA) continued to deliver athlete education programmes, including safeguarding, anti-doping awareness, integrity education, and career support initiatives. Namibia also participated in activities related to the King's Baton Relay for Glasgow 2026."

"In September, Anri Parker was appointed chief executive of the NNOC, and in October, the NNOC-CGA hosted the Namibia Coaches Forum, focusing on coach development and capacity building."

Hamutumwa says the organisation strengthened its operational capacity through office professionalisation and relocation to the new NNOC Headquarters at the Cricket Oval in Windhoek.

He says additional activities during this period included final preparations for the ongoing African Youth Games, and continued support to national federations through governance workshops and Olympic Solidarity programmes.

The NNOC president also highlights engagement with partners and events such as the Hollard (travel sponsorship support), OlympAfrica Centre activation event, the Namibia Swimming Federation (Nasfed) Aqua swimming event and the Women's Basketball Africa League qualifiers.

On 31 October, a courtesy call was paid to ambassador Elvis Shiweda and Hamutumwa in Geneva.

From 10 to 20 December, Namibia participated in the African Youth Games in Luanda, Angola, represented by 27 athletes and 16 officials.

Athletes also took part in pre-games integrity forums, safeguarding education, and logistical briefings.

With a few sport codes to still conclude Namibia have collected over 20 medals thus far.

On 8 December, the NNOC-CGA held its annual general assembly, during which the president's report, the athletes' commission report, audited financial statements, and strategic priorities for 2026 were presented.

He said the key-highlights of 2025 is that athletes remained central to NNOC-CGA decision-making and programme implementation.

Hamutumwa says N$6.689 million was invested through Olympic Solidarity in athletes, coaches, federations, and institutional capacity.

Expanded athlete representation, safeguarding, integrity education, and international engagement, strengthened partnerships with government, continental bodies, and international Olympic stakeholders.

OUTLOOK FOR 2026

"Looking ahead, the NNOC-CGA, in its role as Commonwealth Sport Namibia, plans to continue prioritising athlete preparation, governance strengthening, and collaboration with national and international partners, while advancing its strategic objectives for the next Olympic cycle," Hamutumwa says.

