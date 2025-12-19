Namibia's Sport Year of Highs and Hurdles

NAMIBIA Sports Commission chief Freddy Mwiya says the 2025 sporting calendar delivered notable successes, key events and some governance challenges as the sector gears up for major competitions ahead.

Responding to questions by The Namibian Sport, Mwiya says: "The year 2025 was a very busy year for the NSC with a great number of successes and some few challenges.

"The new political leaders brought in hope and healthy working relationships as they are approachable people with a great sense of direction," he says.

Mwiya says the NSC hosted the General Assembly Meet and Greet with federations and top leaders of the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture to introduce the new leadership to the trade.

"We had engagement programmes with media personnel. We conducted both federation board and secretary general refresher courses to workshop them on the provisions of the Sport Act. We hosted federation engagements on sport award rule books and adjustments," he says.

Mwiya says Team Namibia's performance at the AUSC Region 5 Games was impressive, as they placed second best in history.

"Hosting a successful Region 5 Games in Windhoek and Swakopmund is a milestone and testimony that the games went well,"

He says the commission hosted the sixth Namibia Annual Sport Expo at Swakopmund, as well as the 21st Namibia Annual Sport Award at Ongwediva to acknowledge and recognise excellence in Namibian sport.

He says most federations are now focusing on podium finishes in various sport codes, following the introduction of the first ever Namibia podium performance programme.

Speaking from Luanda, Angola, the NSC chief says the country's perfromance at the ongoing Africa Youth Games has been stellar, with Namibian athletes bagging over 20 medals from the continental showdown.

As for the challenges, Mwiya says there is a need to ensure proper training on governance of sport bodies and related areas.

"A need to educate sport leaders on the provision of the act in terms of sport structures needs to be followed."

Mwiya says in regards to the 2028 Los Angeles project, the sport ministry, the Namibia National Olympic Committee, and the NSC are determined and committed to have a reasonably competitive-driven contingent at the Los Angeles Olympic Games.

However, Mwiya singles out the 2026 Commonwealth Games - slated for 23 July to 2 August in Glasgow, Scotland - as very important for the athletes, and thorough preparation is of utmost importance.

