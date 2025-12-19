Namibia: Top Boxing Action Set for Helao Nafidi

TOP-flight boxing action is anticipated at the first-ever Dr Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah (NNN) Boxing Bonanza at the Helao Nafidi Expo Hall on Saturday.

The event will feature Fillemon Nghutenanye against Philippine-born Ramel Macardo Jr in the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Global title.

Another fight anticipated to keep boxing fans on their toes is the fight between Jonathan Kasheeta against South African Nassoro Ndame in the WBO International Youth title.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The packed boxing bonanza named after the president will feature over 20 fights, with four national titles to be fiercely contested on the night.

MTC Salute Boxing Academy representative Frederick Nghiyolwa recently told Desert FM that the country's eight administrations under the capable leadership of Nandi-Ndaitwah has created opportunities for young Namibian athletes by elevating sport as a second pillar in the national development agenda.

Nghiyolwa said the Swapo manifesto extends to the Namibian people - especially with regards to sport development.

"Sport is being centred around meaningful change for our young people. It's necessary that we commend the first citizen of the land and the eight administrations, and for that reason we decided to honour the president with the annual boxing bonanza."

Nghiyolwa said boxers have been training extremely hard, working on their respective techniques, tactics and conditioning, including the mental strength to withstand any challenge.

"Her contribution to Namibian development has long been documented, and did not start now that she is the country's president.

"She has been serving the Namibian nation for a very long time, and that has given us meaningful reason to name the annual boxing bonanza after her," he said.

"Since our launch in July, we have kept to our word and motto of building and producing champions."

Nghiyolwa reiterated the importance of taking boxing to every corner of the country, and that they have decided to host the inaugural event in the Ohangwena region, where the president was born.

"It's befitting to have the maiden event themed 'NNN Boxing Bonanza' in the region where she hails from."

He said the young boxing prospects would have an opportunity to showcase their talent, especially those who will fight for national titles.

"The future belongs to the young, and that is why we included young and upcoming boxers."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Born in the Ohangwena region, Natty Kakololo says he is ready to rock, and that he is preserving his energy for the night to prove what he is capable of.

Kakololo will trade blows against Josef Abel in the evening, and he has shown his opponent little to no respect, as he says he is counting on his fans and himself to produce the desired results on the night.

Nghiyolwa urged fans to come early and warned against reckless driving.

General tickets will cost N$100, VIP tickets N$200, and a table for 10 goes for a cool N$10 000.

In an age of information overload, Sunrise is The Namibian's morning briefing, delivered at 6h00 from Monday to Friday. It offers a curated rundown of the most important stories from the past 24 hours - occasionally with a light, witty touch. It's an essential way to stay informed. Subscribe and join our newsletter community.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.