Kenya: Kindiki Lauds AI, New Wildlife Corridors As 147 KWS Cadets Pass Out in Manyani

Nairobi — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has hailed Kenya's shift to "bold, modern and science-based" conservation, saying the government is strengthening wildlife protection through AI-enabled surveillance, drones and satellite-linked patrol systems as part of wider reforms at the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS).

Kindiki spoke on Friday, December 19, 2025, as chief guest during the passing-out parade of 147 KWS cadet officers at the KWS Law Enforcement Academy in Manyani, following nine months of paramilitary training.

"Today is a historic day as we gather here to witness the passing-out of 147 young men and women who now join the ranks of Kenya's conservation officers," Kindiki said, urging the graduates to serve with courage, discipline and honour.

He said the government has undertaken "some of the most ambitious, science-led and community-centred reforms" in the country's conservation history, including the deployment of elite ranger units, expansion of the conservation workforce and upgraded rapid-response capabilities.

The Deputy President said KWS has also modernised its services through the eCitizen payment platform, which he noted has improved transparency, efficiency and visitor experience, while supporting increased revenue for reinvestment in conservation and tourism facilities.

"Wildlife is not only our heritage. It is a symbol of our sovereignty, a pillar of our global identity and a powerful engine of our economy," he said.

Kindiki linked the reforms to the government's Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), arguing that wildlife and tourism remain key drivers of jobs, business growth and community livelihoods.

He said tourism performance had improved in 2024, and reiterated the government's target of welcoming five million visitors by 2027, supported by efforts to diversify tourism beyond the traditional safari circuit into culture, sports, events, adventure and MICE tourism.

But he warned that tourism depends on security and stability, and said the government's conservation approach is anchored on coexistence, sustainability and shared prosperity.

As part of efforts to reduce human-wildlife conflict and strengthen community participation, Kindiki said the government has invested in community livelihood programmes and awareness initiatives, adding that conservation must deliver real benefits to local communities.

He also announced plans to anchor wildlife protection on green financing and clean energy, citing climate funds, carbon markets such as REDD+, conservation bonds, public-private partnerships and multilateral financing as avenues to mobilise sustainable capital while reducing pressure on the Exchequer.

Kindiki said restoring ecological connectivity is a key pillar of the government's conservation strategy, noting that Cabinet recently approved the Nairobi National Park-Kapiti Wildlife Corridor, while other corridors, including Lake Elementaita-Nakuru, are at advanced stages.

He also referenced the recent expansion of the Tsavo West Rhino Sanctuary from 92 square kilometres to 3,200 square kilometres, describing it as one of Kenya's most significant conservation actions and positioning it as the largest rhino sanctuary in the world.

To strengthen anti-poaching efforts, Kindiki said the government is rolling out a National Wildlife Protection and Anti-Poaching Modernisation Framework, integrating elite ranger units, intelligence-led operations, AI-enabled surveillance and a modern command-and-control network across protected areas.

He added that cross-border cooperation will be strengthened to dismantle international wildlife crime networks, alongside the establishment of a National Wildlife Forensics and Intelligence Centre.

The Deputy President said the government is also investing in ranger welfare and professionalism, including recruitment of 1,500 rangers and cadets, improved welfare, specialised training and a housing policy for officers deployed to remote and high-risk stations.

At the same time, he said conservation authority must be matched with accountability and respect for human rights, emphasising that the rule of law must protect both people and wildlife.

Kindiki urged county governments, working with KWS, to operationalise dormant parks and reserves to create jobs, empower communities and generate local revenue.

He said KWS is expanding in-park facilities, including increasing bed capacity from 1,800 to 4,000, to meet growing demand and strengthen Kenya's position in leisure, adventure and MICE tourism.

Addressing the graduating cadets, Kindiki said they are equipped with the operational, leadership and technical skills to respond to emerging threats in wildlife protection, environmental security and natural resource governance.

"Serve with integrity. Protect our wildlife. Support our communities. Defend our natural heritage," he said, adding that the government stands firmly behind them on welfare, training and housing.