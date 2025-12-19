Congo-Kinshasa: Ituri - 180 Fardc Soldiers Complete Forest Combat Training With Monusco

19 December 2025
United Nations Stabilization Mission in the DR Congo (Kinshasa)
press release By Jean-Tobie Okala

On December 18, the Ndoromo military camp on the outskirts of Bunia held a closing ceremony for troops who recently completed an intensive training course designed to strengthen the operational capabilities of the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC).

Training adapted to field realities

For close to four weeks, 180 soldiers from the Tiger Battalion and the FARDC Reconnaissance Company underwent accelerated training in forest combat. Organized by instructors from MONUSCO's Brazilian contingent, with participation from the Force's North Sector, the session took place between the Jango site, under the 32nd military region for theoretical instruction, and the Ndoromo camp for practical exercises.

Strengthening FARDC operational capabilities

This training aimed to enhance the FARDC's preparedness against armed groups operating in hard-to-reach forest areas. "We focused on jungle combat techniques, land navigation using compass and GPS, as well as strengthening operational skills," explained Colonel Atila, training officer with MONUSCO's Brazilian contingent.

Participants were trained in forest combat techniques, military tactics, land navigation, as well as related topics in international humanitarian law, human rights, child protection, prevention of sexual violence, and UN standards and rules of engagement. The training also included rappelling exercises from helicopters, intended to prepare the troops for interventions in hard-to-reach areas, particularly in the territories of Mambasa and Djugu, the lake areas of Tchomia and Nyamamba, as well as in the Irumu territory, particularly the Tchabi axis, National Road 4, Komanda-Luna.

Cooperation in support of civilian protection efforts

In 2025, more than 1,000 FARDC military personnel have benefited from training provided by MONUSCO peacekeepers. These actions are part of the cooperation between the Mission and Congolese forces, supporting efforts to improve civilian protection against persistent threats from armed groups in Ituri, as well as in North and South Kivu.

