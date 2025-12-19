Somalia: Somali Fisheries Minister Meets Turkish Counterpart in Ankara to Strengthen Cooperation

19 December 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Ankara, Turkey — Somalia's Minister of Fisheries and Blue Economy, Ahmed Hassan Aden, held a productive meeting in Ankara with Turkey's Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, İbrahim Yumakli, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation between the two ministries, officials said.

The talks emphasized accelerating the implementation of previously agreed-upon agreements, particularly the Cooperation and Marine Production Development Agreement, which plays a key role in boosting Somalia's blue economy.

Somalia's Minister of Ports and Marine Transport, Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur (Jaamac), also attended the meeting and highlighted the importance of investment in deepening ties between the two nations.

Minister Aden expressed gratitude to the Turkish government and people for their continued support and collaboration, describing the partnership as rooted in brotherhood.

In response, Minister Yumakli reaffirmed Turkey's commitment to supporting Somalia and implementing all previously signed agreements.

