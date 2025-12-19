South Africa: Be Vigilant As Heavy Rainfall Expected Over Festive Season

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa has called for heightened vigilance as above-normal rainfall and thunderstorms are expected during the festive season.

According to current weather forecasts, above-normal rainfall is expected across the central and eastern parts of South Africa, accompanied by warm to cool conditions across the country.

The Highveld is likely to experience frequent afternoon thunderstorms on most days, while eastern provinces face a 30 to 60% chance of afternoon thunderstorms as Christmas and the New Year approach.

While welcoming the anticipated rainfall in many areas, Hlabisa warned that the conditions significantly increase the risk of flooding, lightning, strong winds and poor visibility on roads.

The Minister urged communities, holidaymakers, and travellers to remain alert and take necessary safety precautions.

He advised the public to closely monitor official weather updates, heed warnings issued by authorities, and avoid crossing flooded roads, bridges, and low-lying areas.

"Secure homes, informal structures, and loose items that may be affected by strong rainfall and winds. Stay indoors where possible or exercise extra caution when travelling, particularly during thunderstorms. Keep children and other vulnerable loved ones away from swollen rivers, streams and open water, and promptly report weather-related emergencies to local disaster management centres," Hlabisa said.

As families travel and gather to celebrate the festive season, the Minister emphasised that safety must remain a priority.

"We urge everyone to act responsibly, remain vigilant and cooperate with local authorities to prevent avoidable loss of life and damage," he said.

Hlabisa added that the department, working alongside provincial and municipal disaster management centres, remains on high alert and ready to respond to any weather-related incidents.

"Members of the public are encouraged to stay informed, remain vigilant and celebrate the festive season safely."

Seasonal climate outlook

The South African Weather Service (SAWS), through its Disaster Risk Reduction function, has released its latest seasonal climate outlook for the 2025/26 summer season, covering the period from December 2025 to April 2026.

The forecast indicates a transition toward a weak La Niña state, which is expected to influence rainfall and temperature patterns across the country.

La Niña refers to a climate pattern where the waters in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean become cooler than normal. This cooling changes global wind and weather patterns.

"It typically brings above-normal summer rainfall to the north-eastern parts of South Africa such as Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, parts of the North West and Free State.

"Climate model predictions suggest an increased likelihood of above-normal rainfall over the central and eastern parts of South Africa, particularly in the north-eastern summer rainfall regions," SAWS Senior Forecaster Jacqueline Modika said on Thursday, during a media briefing in Pretoria.

These wetter-than-usual conditions are consistent with the typical impacts associated with La Niña episodes and are expected to persist into mid-to-late summer.