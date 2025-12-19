Africa: South Africa Defends Immigration Enforcement, Engages U.S. Over Data Allegations

South Africa has reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing its immigration laws and upholding national sovereignty, while indicating that allegations involving the private data of United States officials will be addressed through diplomatic channels.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) said the recent deportation of seven Kenyan nationals by the Department of Home Affairs was carried out in full compliance with South African immigration legislation.

According to DIRCO, the individuals were found to be working in the country without the required work permits. The department stressed that the enforcement of immigration laws is a sovereign matter and forms part of government's obligation to uphold the rule of law.

"Government will not negotiate its sovereignty and the implementation of the rule of law," the statement said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

DIRCO also responded to what it described as an unsubstantiated allegation concerning the private information of US officials. The department said South Africa treats data security with the utmost seriousness and operates within strict legal and diplomatic frameworks.

It categorically rejected any suggestion of State involvement in the alleged actions, emphasising that such claims are not supported by evidence.

At the same time, DIRCO said South Africa remains committed to principled, transparent and constructive diplomacy.

"Official channels have been opened with the United States government to seek clarity on this allegation and to reinforce that our bilateral engagements must be grounded in mutual respect and factual dialogue," DIRCO said. - SAnews.gov.za