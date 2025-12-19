South Africa: No, Operation Dudula Leader Is Not Resigning - Videos and Images Ai Generated

No, Operation Dudula leader is not resigning; videos and images AI generated

IN SHORT: A number of social media posts have claimed that Zandile Dabula, president of Operation Dudula, an anti-migrant group linked to violence, has officially resigned from the position. But these claims are false. Videos and images of Dabula's supposed announcement are fakes.

In December 2025, Africa Check noticed posts on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube which claimed that Operation Dudula's leader, Zandile Dabula, was stepping down from her position.

Operation Dudula is a South African group that opposes immigration, particularly from other African countries. The group is considered by many to be xenophobic vigilantes, though Dabula has denied this. Members of the group have attacked migrants and forcibly prevented people who did not provide South African identity documents from accessing healthcare services.

In August, a one-year-old child died after Operation Dudula members allegedly prevented the child's mother from accessing a clinic in Johannesburg, a city in South Africa's Gauteng province. The group has denied the allegation, but has threatened to do the same at public schools.

Dabula is also the leader of Operation Dudula's associated political party.

No reliable sources have reported that Dabula is stepping down from her roles in Operation Dudula. Those images and videos are fakes, generated by artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

Manipulated image from March 2025 press briefing

No reliable news outlets have reported that Dabula has announced her retirement from Operation Dudula. Nor has the organisation made a similar announcement on its website or social media pages. The only evidence for this claim is the handful of images and videos shared on social media, which claim to show Dabula resigning.

Some of the social media posts include an image of Dabula and two other people wearing camouflage-print uniforms. This is meant to show the moment Dabula announced her retirement from Operation Dudula, and videos shared on social media appear to show Dabula saying "I am retiring".

But the image includes several giveaways that it is a fake. The biggest tell is a four-pointed star-shaped watermark in the bottom right corner. This is the watermark of Google's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot Gemini, a watermark that Google calls the "Gemini sparkle".

There are also visual errors in the image, such as the nonsensical script on Dabula's uniform, which is not composed of actual letters. A reverse image search for only Dabula's head and shoulders revealed that the AI-generated image was likely based on older images of Dabula taken at a 3 March 2025 media briefing, where she wore the same uniform, and distinctive earrings. However, the setting and background at this press conference were different from those in the AI-generated video.

Photos and videos of the press conference show that Dabula sat at a table, in front of a more colourful background than the one in the AI-generated image. Other Operation Dudula members at the briefing did not wear the same uniform as her.

AI-generated image used to create fake video

The videos of Dabula saying "I am resigning" are also fake. The AI-generated image created by Gemini appears to have been used as a starting point to generate a short video of Dabula speaking. AI models like Google's Veo 3 are able to generate convincing short videos with synchronised sound based only on a single image, and it is likely that similar tools have been used to create fake videos of Dabula in the past. In November 2025, Africa Check debunked a similar AI-generated video of Dabula seeming to claim that her parents are Zimbabwean.

Africa Check found at least two separate AI-generated videos, one on TikTok and one on YouTube, of Dabula appearing to say "I am resigning" but with different intonations. Dabula and the other people in the videos also move differently in the different videos. But both are clearly based on the AI-generated image, as both include the Gemini watermark, which moves as though it is printed on the uniform of one of the people in the background.

AI generated videos like this one, especially when they are convincing, are a good reminder not to share a claim online unless you trust the source of the claim and have verified that it is true.

Africa Check's guide to spotting AI-generated images and videos can help you determine if what you are looking at is fake. We also have a guide to spotting more sophisticated AI-generated videos, like those created by Veo 3.