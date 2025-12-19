Juba — Tensions have risen between the Government of South Sudan and the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) following the death, under circumstances that remain unclear, of a mission staff member who had been detained by local security forces. "UNMISS strongly condemns the killing of one of its staff in Wau, Western Bahr el Ghazal," a statement from the UN mission said.

"According to information received, our staff member was reportedly detained by security forces since 15 December, during which time the Mission was engaging with relevant authorities to locate and ensure his safe release. UNMISS is deeply saddened by this heinous act and extends its condolences to the victim's family and loved ones.

"We are devastated by the loss of our colleague," said Ms. Anita Kiki Gbeho, Officer-in_Charge of UNMISS. "Such killing of United Nations personnel is unacceptable. We call for an immediate and thorough investigation to understand the circumstances of his detention and subsequent death, and to ensure those responsible are held to account. It is imperative that the safety and security of United Nations personnel is respected," added Ms. Gbeho.

In recent days, authorities in Juba had accused UNMISS personnel of illegally exporting sandalwood using mission aircraft. According to the South Sudanese government, these aircraft were equipped with intelligence devices, including surveillance cameras. The accusations were made on December 15 by Foreign Minister Semaya Kumba to the ambassadors accredited in Juba. In his statement, Kumba asserted that the Government of the Republic of South Sudan "found and disclosed two UNMIS aircraft with numbers UNO-570P and UNO-571P equipped with intelligence surveillance recorders ISR and missile protection."

The minister added that two other aircraft were allegedly involved in smuggling sandalwood between South Sudan and neighboring Sudan: "We also found that another two aircraft with signals UNO-535P and UNO-536P engaged in smuggling the natural resources, namely sandalwood, between South Sudan and Sudan, and we have initial evidence for that." Aircraft operated by the United Nations and other humanitarian organizations are essential for transporting food aid to populations affected by the civil war.

According to UN data, whose mandate also includes supporting aid distribution, more than 70% of South Sudan's approximately 11 million inhabitants depend on humanitarian assistance to access food, healthcare, and other essential goods. Adding to the difficulties in transporting aid is the recent decision by the British aerospace and defense group BAE Systems to suspend technical support for the Advanced Turbo-Prop (ATP) aircraft, long used by several UN agencies, including the World Food Programme (WFP), thanks to its ability to operate on short runways and in poor conditions. Since 2023, EnComm Aviation, a Kenyan airline specializing in humanitarian missions, has been the sole global operator of the ATP. Between March 2023 and September 2025, EnComm aircraft transported more than 18,000 tons of humanitarian aid to Somalia, South Sudan, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Central African Republic, and Chad.