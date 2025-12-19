South Africa: Storm Leaves Bhisho Hospital in Darkness and Chaos

Bhisho Hospital lost power twice in two days after a severe storm damaged electricity and both back-up generators failed.

The hospital's water system was also hit, forcing emergency water deliveries and repairs while patients were moved to other hospitals.

A massive storm battered parts of the Eastern Cape this week, cutting off electricity and water to Bhisho hospital and nearby communities. What followed was a nightmare for health workers and patients.

The storm brought down power lines and wrecked parts of the water system. Although electricity was restored by the municipality on Wednesday night, it failed again on Thursday evening.

Bhisho Hospital's main back-up generator broke down. A hired generator took over -- but it also failed the same night. That left parts of the hospital, including the labour ward, in complete darkness

The hospital's water supply was also hit. Pipes connecting Jojo tanks to the building were damaged in the storm. A repair team fixed them on Thursday, and 100,000 litres of water were ordered and delivered.

The water is being pushed through the hospital pipes, but it is taking time to reach the taps.

Municipal water was restored, but it is also slow to reach the wards.

To keep the hospital clean, especially toilets, the Department of Health has hired an extra cleaning company. To protect patients, staff started moving them to nearby hospitals including Cecilia Makiwane and SS Gida.

The public has been told to go to Grey Hospital instead while Bhisho Hospital deals with the crisis. Staff remain on site to handle emergencies.

Health MEC Ntandokazi Capa and Department Head Dr Wagner visited the hospital to inspect the damage and check on recovery plans.

Meanwhile, the Amathole District Municipality confirmed that four areas -- Amahlathi, Great Kei, Ngqushwa and Raymond Mhlaba -- were all hit by the storm. Homes, infrastructure and services were damaged. But no deaths or injuries have been reported.

Relief teams are working across the region. Aid was already sent to Raymond Mhlaba and will reach Ngqushwa on Friday, 19 December.

Local leaders have urged communities to save water during the recovery.