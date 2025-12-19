South Africa: Junior King's Funeral to Be Held in Gqeberha

The funeral of rapper Junior King, real name Dugulth Ferreira, will take place at 10am on Saturday at Father's House Church in North End.

His wife and sister shared the funeral details on social media, along with emotional posts about how his death has affected the family.

The family of Junior King has confirmed his funeral will take place on Saturday, 20 December 2025, in Gqeberha.

Junior King, whose real name was Dugulth Ferreira, died on 11 December. He was a rapper, dancer and social media influencer based in Gqeberha.

His wife Reece Lane and his sister Lucinda Windvogel announced the funeral details online.

The service will be held at 10am at Father's House Church, 30 Patterson Road, in the suburb of North End.

Since his death, the family has shared emotional tributes online, showing how deeply his loss has affected them.

Reece posted about how their young son responded to the news of his father's death. The message touched many fans and followers.

Lucinda confirmed the funeral details on her TikTok page. She also shared her own tribute, honouring her brother's life and legacy.

Friends, family and fans are expected to gather to say goodbye to the much-loved performer, who had built a strong following on social media through his music and videos.