Egypt Seeks to Invest in Kwala's Large Industries Project

19 December 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Cairo — EGYPT has shown its interest in investing in Tanzania by establishing large-scale industries in the Kwala area in the Coast Region.

Egypt's Deputy Prime Minister, who is also the Minister of Industrial Development and Transport, Kamel Al-Wazir, revealed this in a discussion with Tanzania's Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, and the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Professor Palamagamba Kabudi at his office in the Administrative Capital City, Cairo, Egypt.

During their discussion, Egypt's Deputy Minister said Tanzania's favorable investment policies and ongoing improvements in robust infrastructure that create a conducive and reliable environment for investment is one of the major reasons why they plan to invest in the country.

Moreover, the two countries agreed to strengthen their cooperation in various areas, including transport, agriculture, and industry.

Speaking, Tanzania's Minister Kombo assured Egypt's Deputy Prime Minister that Tanzania is ready to continue their cooperation in various sectors for the mutual benefit of both nations.

