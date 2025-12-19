Uganda: Museveni Assures Lwengo of Solution to Decades-Long Water Crisis

President Yoweri Museveni has assured residents of Lwengo District that government will provide a lasting solution to the decades-long water crisis affecting the area.

Speaking during a rally at Mbirizi Seed Secondary School playground in Lwengo District, Museveni acknowledged that the area-- which he occasionally referred to as Kaijumba-- has for many years struggled with inadequate water supply.

"We as indigenous people know that for many years Kaijumba (Lwengo) has had a water problem. From time immemorial, this area has suffered from water shortages. However, my file says the district has 438 villages, and 320 of them have clean water. That means 73 per cent of the villages have clean water, while 118 villages, or 26 per cent, do not. I think my file is telling lies," Museveni said.

According to information in his brief, Museveni said the Nkoni Town piped water supply system serves 55,150 people, while the Mbirizi, Kinoni and Kyazanga piped water supply systems serve more than 70,000 people in the district.

He also noted that several rainwater harvesting facilities have been installed in schools, churches and community institutions across the district, including in Ndagwe, Lwengo, Kyazanga, Malongo, Kkingo and Katovu. These facilities have improved water availability and strengthened resilience during dry seasons.

Museveni further said borehole drilling and rehabilitation have been carried out at Balimanyankya in Kisekka Sub-County, Kengwe in Kyazanga Sub-County and Bulemere in Kisekka Sub-County. In addition, rehabilitation works have been completed on multiple boreholes in Malongo, Lwengo, Kisekka, Ndagwe, Kkingo and Kyazanga sub-counties, restoring the functionality and reliability of rural water sources.

He added that valley tanks have been constructed at Kitazigorokokwa in Lwengo Sub-County and Lusana in Ndagwe Sub-County to support livestock and enhance climate resilience. Small piped water systems have also been established at Busibo B in Kyazanga Sub-County and Kalagala in Malongo Sub-County.

However, Museveni emphasized that government intends to deliver a permanent solution to Lwengo's water crisis. He asked area Members of Parliament and district leaders to engage his technical team to establish the exact nature of the problem.

"I want to ask Hon. Cissy Namuju and other MPs to sit with Moses Byaruhanga, the Senior Presidential Adviser in charge of political mobilization from my office, to get clear information about the problem so that we know what is required to solve the water crisis," Museveni said.

The Water Crisis

For many years, residents of Lwengo have decried persistent water shortages in the district. Situated in Uganda's "dry corridor," Lwengo has been particularly hard hit by prolonged drought.

By last year, statistics indicated that nearly 80 per cent of the district's population was forced to trek long distances in search of water. This burden has contributed to bone-related health problems and cognitive challenges resulting from carrying heavy loads over long distances.

Several dams and valley tanks in the district frequently dry up due to persistent drought, leaving large stretches of cracked earth.

Speaking during the rally, the NRM chairperson for Lwengo and area MP, Cissy Namuju, told the President that the water problem remains acute.

"The problem is so serious that in many cases, people share water sources with cattle. We appeal to government to extend piped water so that the people of Lwengo can access clean and safe water," she said.

Development and Wealth Creation

Museveni also reminded residents of the development achieved in Lwengo, citing improvements in roads, schools, health facilities and electricity coverage. He noted that government has a bigger development plan for the area.

The President further urged residents to actively engage in wealth creation. He said while development benefits communities collectively, poverty or wealth is largely determined at the household level.

He encouraged households to make better use of the Parish Development Model funds to create wealth and escape poverty. He suggested activities such as dairy farming, piggery, coffee growing, fruit farming, food crop production and poultry farming for eggs.

"When you plant coffee, you benefit and get out of poverty. When you get out of poverty, the country also benefits. Previously, we used to produce three million bags of coffee, but now we produce 10 million bags. This benefits both households and the country as a whole," Museveni said.

He asked the people of Lwengo to continue supporting NRM .

"Continue supporting NRM because our work speaks for itself. What we do are not myths but are live examples for everyone to see."