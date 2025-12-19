Uganda: Shincheonji Church Holds Free Health Camp in Kampala

The Shincheonji Church of Jesus on Thursday organised a free health camp at Constitutional Square Gardens in Kampala as part of its community outreach efforts aimed at improving the wellbeing of Ugandans.

The health camp offered a range of services including blood pressure checks, eye examinations, HIV counselling and testing, diabetes screening, general medical consultations and counselling.

The event attracted city residents and passers-by seeking free medical services.

Speaking at the event, Mr Woory Daniel Lim, the church head instructor of Shincheonji Church of Jesus Uganda branch, said the initiative was inspired by the teachings of the church's chairman, Mr Man-hee Lee, who emphasises giving back to society.

"Today we have this event because our chairman, the leader of our church who is in Korea right now, Chairman Man-hee Lee, he always says that we have to become a light and salt of the world. As a Christian, we have to always give back to the world," Mr Lim said.

He explained that as the church continues to grow, it is increasingly focusing on serving the wider community, not just expanding its membership.

"Instead of just only growing in numbers, now that we have many people with different talents, different skills, we want to make sure that the community is also served," he said.

Mr Lim noted that the church has previously been involved in blood donation drives in partnership with the Uganda Blood Transfusion Services, efforts for which it has received certificates of appreciation. He added that this was the second health camp organised this year, following an earlier one held in Tororo in April.

On the long-term vision, Mr Lim said the church intends to strengthen partnerships with medical institutions to sustain community health interventions.

"We hope that we are able to partner up with more medical organisations so that we can continuously help out the community more," he said, adding that Florence Medical Service and Alive Medical Service were among the current partners.

Ms Cathy Senkungu, the department leader of welfare and health at Shincheonji Church of Jesus Uganda, said the health camp was part of the church's annual commitment to community service across different districts.

"Today, we are here as Shincheonji Church of Uganda to give back to the community through the health camp," Ms Senkungu said. "According to the word that we receive from the chairman about taking care of our bodies as well as our spirits, Shincheonji Church of Jesus will not only take care of our bodies but also spiritually through the word."

She said the church has been conducting similar initiatives for close to four years, targeting communities across the country to promote better living physically, mentally and spiritually.

"Here we are targeting the community. As Shincheonji Church of Jesus Uganda, we want at least to see Ugandans having a better way of living through the mental way of life," she said.

She emphasised the importance of routine medical check-ups, noting that many serious illnesses could be managed better if detected early.

"If we can check prior, I think even at a primary level it can be able to be corrected and we will increase on our lifespan," she said.

One of the medical professionals at the camp, Mr David, a senior orthopaedic officer with the Uganda Prisons Service, said such outreaches play a crucial role in early detection of diseases.

"We are here to offer free medical service in this camp which is organised by Shincheonji Church of Jesus," he said.

He said the team expected to handle a wide range of conditions including sight problems, malaria, non-communicable diseases such as back and joint pain, as well as dental issues.

"It's very important because for every disease, if you detect the disease early, it will not have gone to the stages that cannot be managed," he said.

As the festive season approaches, David advised Ugandans to remain mindful of their health. "Get out, go and check early, eat healthy, but also in this festive season, try to not also eat too much because too much food is also not good for our bodies," he said.

The organisers said they hope to expand the health camps to more districts next year, working closely with health workers and government agencies to improve community health outcomes.