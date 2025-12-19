Uganda: Ibanda Registers Early Gains in Government-Led Forest Restoration Drive

Uganda continues to grapple with severe forest degradation, having lost more than 1.2 million hectares of tree cover between 2001 and 2024. The decline--largely driven by rapid population growth, agricultural expansion and heavy reliance on biomass fuel--has reduced national forest cover from 24 per cent to below 10 per cent.

However, Ibanda District is beginning to register encouraging progress under a government-led forest restoration initiative aimed at reversing environmental degradation.

In 2024, the Ministry of Water and Environment, through the Albertine Water Management Zone (AWMZ), launched a programme to restore degraded ecosystems in the district under the Watershed Management and Nature-Based Conservation Project.

The initiative focuses on planting indigenous tree species, including Prunus africana, Grevillea, and Markhamia lutea.

The project--funded by the Conrad Hilton Foundation and implemented by the Network for Environmental Services Initiative Limited (NESIL)--initially targeted 40 hectares within the Mpanga Catchment. The areas covered include Kibande Hill in Rukiri Sub-county, as well as Kashangura, Rushango, and Kiburara.

A recent two-day joint monitoring exercise conducted by officials from the Ministry and Ibanda District authorities revealed steady and healthy growth of the planted trees, pointing to early success of the intervention.

The Ibanda District Natural Resources Officer (DNRO), Elly Kilya, said the district has set ambitious restoration targets.

"Our overall goal is to restore about 90 hectares of degraded land. So far, we have successfully planted 56 hectares, and the exercise is still ongoing," Kilya said.

The Albertine Water Management Zone Team Leader, Dr. Brian Guma Emmanuel, noted that the initiative is expected to deliver long-term social, environmental and economic benefits to local communities.

"Within the next five years, communities will start benefiting from medicinal tree species. Once the forest canopy is well established, farmers will also be linked to carbon credit companies so they can earn income from conservation," Dr. Guma said.

Local leaders have emphasized the importance of community ownership in sustaining the gains. The Rukiri Sub-county Chairperson, John Babisibiremu, said residents have been mobilized to safeguard the planted trees.

"We have sensitized community members to take responsibility for protecting these trees. In the long run, this will help restore our climate and improve rainfall patterns," Babisibiremu said.

Authorities say scaling up similar initiatives across the country is critical if Uganda is to reverse forest loss, restore degraded ecosystems, and strengthen climate resilience, particularly in environmentally vulnerable regions.