Uganda: Multichoice Launches Afcon 2025 Vibe, Rallies Behind Uganda Cranes

MultiChoice Uganda, a CANAL+-owned company, has officially launched the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), rallying national pride and support for the Uganda Cranes during a press event held in Kampala.

Demonstrating its commitment to enriching lives through world-class sports entertainment and celebrating Uganda's passion for football, SuperSport, available on DStv and GOtv in Uganda, will broadcast all 52 matches of the tournament live on Your World of Champions.

The 35th edition of AFCON will be hosted in Morocco from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026, and is expected to keep football fans across the country glued to their screens throughout the festive season.

To enhance the viewing experience, SuperSport will introduce a dedicated pop-up channel, SuperSport AFCON (SS AFCON), which will broadcast all AFCON matches live.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The channel will be complemented by in-depth pre-match and post-match analysis on both DStv and GOtv. Matches will also air on SuperSport Africa 2 across both platforms.

SuperSport will broadcast the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2025 across English- and Portuguese-speaking Sub-Saharan African countries, with selected commentary in local languages including Pidgin, Swahili, isiZulu, and Setswana.

In addition, viewers will enjoy up-to-the-minute highlights alongside the 24-hour dedicated AFCON channel, as well as magazine shows and podcasts designed to further enrich the viewing experience.

Speaking at the launch, Colin Asiimwe, Head of Marketing at MultiChoice Uganda, thanked customers for their continued support throughout the year.

"I want to thank our customers for supporting MultiChoice throughout the year - they are our true heroes," Asiimwe said.

"With AFCON coinciding with the festive season, we have a unique opportunity to appreciate them through exciting offers that ensure they can watch the Uganda Cranes in action."

As part of the festive offers, Asiimwe announced subsidised decoder prices aimed at expanding access to premium entertainment.

"Customers can now purchase a DStv decoder for shs 25,000 and a GOtv decoder for just shs 19,000, a reduction of over 40 per cent. This opens up a world of entertainment that we hope will bring families together this festive season," he said.

He added that football fans will also enjoy expanded access to sports content.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Soccer Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"From 18 December to 19 January, we are unlocking an entire month of world-class football across all packages. GOtv and DStv customers will enjoy an open window with expanded access to SuperSport, including the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, and much more," Asiimwe said.

Nellie Mwandha, Head of Customer Value Management at MultiChoice Uganda, called on Ugandans to rally behind the national team, with all AFCON matches available on SuperSport.

"We are delighted to launch AFCON 2025 as the official broadcaster of the tournament. At MultiChoice, we take pride in being Uganda's happy place this festive season. From 21 December 2025, SuperSport will be the destination where families come together to enjoy all the AFCON action," Mwandha said.

She added that fans will be able to follow every Uganda Cranes match throughout the tournament.

"Ugandans can catch every Uganda Cranes match, starting on Tuesday, 23 December, with our fixture against Tunisia, right through to our final group game against Nigeria on 30 December. In addition to the Cranes' matches, fans will be able to watch all 54 games live on SuperSport," she said.

On national support for the team, Mwandha noted the strong fan spirit witnessed during previous tournaments.

"We witnessed the incredible spirit with which Ugandans rallied behind the national team during CHAN, and we are committed to ensuring fans can enjoy the Cranes' journey in Africa's most prestigious football tournament from the comfort of their homes," she said.