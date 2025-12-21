Libya: Security Council Hears of Fading Election Prospects in Libya

The path to long-awaited elections in Libya is paved with complications but they can be overcome, the UN Special Representative for the country said on Friday in a briefing to the Security Council.

Hannah S. Tetteh, who also heads the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), stressed the need to overcome delays in implementing the political roadmap that points the way to presidential and legislative elections, a new unified government, and a structured dialogue on the critical issues of governance, economy, security and reconciliation.

Since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya has been divided between the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) based in the capital, Tripoli, in the west, and a rival administration in Benghazi in the east.

Lack of trust

Ms. Tetteh has been engaging with stakeholders on implementation of the roadmap, which she had presented to the Council in August.

However, the first two steps--the formation of a board for the High National Elections Commission (HNEC) and the adoption of constitutional and legal amendments necessary for the elections--have not been achieved.

"It is our assessment that the delays are a manifestation of the lack of trust between the two institutions, their own internal divisions, and the inability to overcome their differences and agree on the way forward to resolve the current impasse," she said.

The two institutions she referred to are Libya's two parliaments: the High Council of State (HCS) in Tripoli and the House of Representatives (HoR) in Benghazi. While the HNEC's board currently has enough members to conduct business, the east is not represented. Despite this, municipal elections were able to be held in October.

"It would be desirable for HNEC to have a fully constituted board to manage the process of conducting what would be the most consequential elections in the history of the country," she said.

Following simultaneous demonstrations in five cities last month, HoR Speaker Aguila Saleh called for presidential elections to be held. The HNEC also stated its readiness to begin preparations for presidential and legislative elections starting in April, and GNA Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh echoed these calls.

Regarding the issue of the constitutional and legal amendments necessary for elections, Ms. Tetteh said that the HCS dissolved its delegation to the "6+6 Committee"--tasked with proposing new electoral laws to govern the vote-- back in 2023. The reconstituted delegation was only announced on 17 December of this year following internal disputes.

Structured dialogue begins

This month also saw the launch in Tripoli of the inaugural meeting of the structured dialogue, with UNSMIL bringing together 124 representatives from key sovereign institutions, civil society, political parties, academia, and the cultural realm.

"This is the first process of this magnitude to be held on Libyan soil," she said, and the plan is to facilitate meetings of the four thematic working groups across the country, as well as online.

The process "is expected to help facilitate the creation of the political conditions for a peaceful electoral process to be held, and also help maintain peace and stability in the aftermath of elections."

Economic fragility and rights violations

Meanwhile, Libya continues to content with a weak economy. In November, delegates from the HoR and the HCS signed an agreement on a common framework for development spending. The UN Mission hailed this as a step in the right direction "if implemented with transparency, effective oversight, and alignment with Libyan law and international public financial management standards."

Turning to the human rights situation, Ms. Tetteh expressed deep concern over violations, including violence against women, migrants and minorities, and deaths in custody. She said the killing of blogger Khansa Al-Moujahed in Tripoli last month "sends a chilling message to women on participating in public life and risks silencing them at a time when their contribution is most needed."

UNSMIL has also verified the deaths of 25 people in custody since March 2024 which "raise serious concerns about wider patterns of arbitrary detention, ill-treatment, and lack of accountability."

Rise above differences

Concluding her remarks, Ms. Tetteh insisted that "the political process should not be held hostage by the inaction of key political stakeholders who are willingly or not, maintaining the status quo."

She pointed out that Libyans will celebrate Independence Day on 24 December, which marks the same date national elections were set to take place in 2021.

"Four years later, the country's path to elections remains fraught with complications that are challenging but can be overcome," she said.

"I call on all Libyan leaders to respond to the demands of the Libyan people and rise above their differences in the interests of the unity and integrity of the Libyan state and to advance the welfare of the Libyan people."