South Sudan: UNMISS Condemns the Killing of a Staff Member in Wau, Calls for a Swift Investigation

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) called on Friday for an investigation into the killing of one of its staff members in Wau, Western Bahr el Ghazal state.

The staff member was detained by security actors on 15 December. Since then, UNMISS has been in close contact with local authorities, seeking a safe release. The Mission received confirmation of his death earlier this week.

"We are devastated by the loss of our colleague," Anita Kiki Gbeho, Officer-in-Charge of UNMISS, said in a statement.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Such killing of United Nations personnel is unacceptable. We call for an immediate and thorough investigation to determine the circumstances of his detention and death and to ensure justice for him and his family. The safety and security of UN staff must always be respected."

The Mission extended its deepest condolences to the victim's family, friends, and colleagues, describing him as a dedicated member of the UN team committed to serving the people of South Sudan.

Serving peace amid complex challenges

UNMISS was established in 2011, following South Sudan's independence, with a mandate to protect civilians, monitor human rights, and support peacebuilding and reconciliation, working closely with communities, government institutions, and civil society.

With more than 17,000 civilians, police, and military personnel deployed across the country, UNMISS operates in some of the most challenging environments, where insecurity and intercommunal violence continue to threaten lives and livelihoods.

Despite these risks, the Mission remains steadfast in its commitment to peace, protection, and accountability.

UNMISS has urged national and local authorities to conduct a prompt, transparent investigation and to bring the perpetrators to justice in accordance with international and national laws.