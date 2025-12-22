South Sudan: UNMISS Condemns the Killing of a Staff Member in Wau, Calls for a Swift Investigation

19 December 2025
UN News Service

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) called on Friday for an investigation into the killing of one of its staff members in Wau, Western Bahr el Ghazal state.

The staff member was detained by security actors on 15 December. Since then, UNMISS has been in close contact with local authorities, seeking a safe release. The Mission received confirmation of his death earlier this week.

"We are devastated by the loss of our colleague," Anita Kiki Gbeho, Officer-in-Charge of UNMISS, said in a statement.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Such killing of United Nations personnel is unacceptable. We call for an immediate and thorough investigation to determine the circumstances of his detention and death and to ensure justice for him and his family. The safety and security of UN staff must always be respected."

The Mission extended its deepest condolences to the victim's family, friends, and colleagues, describing him as a dedicated member of the UN team committed to serving the people of South Sudan.

Serving peace amid complex challenges

UNMISS was established in 2011, following South Sudan's independence, with a mandate to protect civilians, monitor human rights, and support peacebuilding and reconciliation, working closely with communities, government institutions, and civil society.

With more than 17,000 civilians, police, and military personnel deployed across the country, UNMISS operates in some of the most challenging environments, where insecurity and intercommunal violence continue to threaten lives and livelihoods.

Despite these risks, the Mission remains steadfast in its commitment to peace, protection, and accountability.

UNMISS has urged national and local authorities to conduct a prompt, transparent investigation and to bring the perpetrators to justice in accordance with international and national laws.

Read the original article on UN News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.