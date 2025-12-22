Rwanda: Here Is Why Post-Genocide Rwanda Is Not the Source of Congolese Woes

opinion

In recent times, there is a narrative that portrays post-genocide Rwanda as the source of all Congolese woes. It seems the world has been almost taken hostage by uncontrolled and scandalous anti-Tutsi and anti-Rwanda narratives that have become an easy refrain. Activists, academics, politicians, and even religious leaders continue to be manipulated by opportunist politicians and ethnic agitators.

ALSO READ: Impunity for FDLR crimes, genocide ideology drive DR Congo crisis, says Rwandan envoy

The long-standing conflict and instability in eastern DR Congo started before Rwanda's current President Paul Kagame was born. While the most intense and large-scale wars began in 1996 and 1998, the underlying ethnic and political tensions and conflicts predate these events, tracing back to the killings in the late 1950s in Rwanda that saw an influx of refugees crossing into eastern DR Congo.

ALSO READ: Kagame publicist calls out Belgium's hypocrisy in DR Congo crisis

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In 1995, the Parliament of DR Congo, then Zaire, established an investigative commission tasked with investigating insecurity in the Kivus, known as the "Vangu Commission," led by Vangu Mambueni. The commission concluded that the insecurity in the Kivus was caused by the Batutsi of North and South Kivu, stating that the Batutsi of the region - led by Rwanda's RPF - wanted to create 'a Hamite empire' in the region.

ALSO READ: Rwanda will not bear burden of DR Congo's failures - Nduhungirehe to EU top diplomat

One of the recommendations of the "Vangu Commission" states: "Given that TUTSILAND will, according to the ongoing project led by the Batutsi who want other peoples under their domination, namely: the Banande, Bahunde, Banyanga, Batembo, Bahavu, Batwa, Bashi, Barega, Bavira, Bafuliru, Babembe and the traditional servants of the Batutsi (the Bahutu); the Commission demands: the unconditional repatriation of all Rwandan refugees and immigrants." By Rwandan refugees and immigrants, the Commission meant the Batutsi and the Banyamulenge.

ALSO READ: A Genocide that demands the world's conscience

Did Mambueni and his team, in their research, find any Tutsiland project in the Kivus mentioned in their conclusion? Did they find any leader of a Tutsiland? Did they find any documents proving their allegations that the Batutsi and their alleged servants, the Bahutu, wanted to dominate other ethnic groups? The answer is no.

The Commission also adopted a resolution concluding that the Banyamulenge in South Kivu and Batutsi in North Kivu were not Zaireans, but immigrants and refugees who should be deported to Rwanda, their country of origin. The Commission did not conduct any research, and their conclusion was not new in DR Congo.

Before the Vangu Commission, the Batutsi were omitted from the official census in 1984. They were denied voting rights during the 1987 legislative elections, and they were excluded from a national consultation, Conférence Nationale Souveraine (CNS), from August 1991 to December 1992.

The first anti-Tutsi sentiment in DR Congo did not start in the country because of the imaginary Tutsiland but was initiated by Banande, Bahunde, and Banyanga politicians who feared facing the Kinyarwanda speakers in elections due to their large numbers. Bucyalimwe Mararo, in his book, Land, Power, and Ethnic Conflict in Masisi, noted that "the Kinyarwanda speakers were elected at 80 percent in local elections."

In a North Kivu parliamentary meeting held on October 15, 1963, some of its members requested that all the Rwandans...be expelled from North Kivu Province. Others said that 'only the Batutsi are against us', that 'the Batutsi have to be expelled without any condition, because they constitute a public danger', which ended with the establishment of a special committee to study the problem of Kinyarwanda speaking people.

This committee submitted to the General Assembly resolutions that included 'pure and simple expulsion of Batutsi refugees and immigrants alike, towards their native country', and modification of the electoral decree of March 23, 1960, granting the vote to the Kinyarwanda speaking community. It also requested the evacuation of the Batutsi of North Kivu called Abanyejomba. The General Assembly approved the resolutions except the last one on removing Abanyejomba. Its president, Raphael Buunda, a Hunde, signed the decree (Edict No. 11/63 of October 15, 1963) ordering that all the Batutsi refugees and immigrants on the territory of North Kivu be expelled and returned to their country of origin.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Since October 15, 1963, when the first 'special committee' was established to look into the problem of Kinyarwanda speaking people, more than 50 years have passed, and the problem of conflict in eastern DR Congo has never ceased.

The current conflict has nothing to do with the imaginary TUTSILAND or Rwanda allegedly invading DR Congo, because Rwanda did not invade the country in 1963. Rather, the conflict stems from the grievances of the Congolese Tutsi. Addressing their legitimate grievances and ensuring their protection and rights, along with those of all other Congolese communities, is the only solution to achieving lasting peace.