South Africa: Nowhere to Swim in Komani This Christmas

Municipal swimming pools have fallen into disrepair

Both Komani's public swimming pools, built decades ago, have fallen into disrepair.

The Rec Swimming Pool in Top Town used to be a vibrant gathering place for families and young people, but residents say it has declined since 2015.

The pool's facilities have cracked walls and broken windows. The water is green. Residents say the abandoned site is a hiding place for drug users and criminals.

At the end of November, non-profit organisation Clean Queenstown led a clean-up of the pool area together with the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality, cutting grass and removing rubbish.

Municipal spokesperson Lonwabo Kowa said the municipality had previously planned to establish a public-private partnership to maintain the facility.

A notice was published last year inviting interested parties to submit proposals, but the proposals did not meet the municipality's objectives, said Kowa. The municipality is now developing a plan to resuscitate the pool and will apply for funding.

The Dumpy Adams Swimming Pool in Victoria Park is in even worse condition. Residents told GroundUp that it has not been used since at least 2017.

The pool forms part of sports grounds, which were once a hub for events. The soccer and cricket facilities are no longer used, and the pool is empty. Windows are broken, toilets vandalised, and basins and seats at the toilets are damaged. This is despite the entire facility having been renovated in 2009.

A fire was burning at the entrance, which two boys playing with rubbish said was started by copper thieves to burn wires.

Kowa said site assessments revealed critical infrastructure failures and that "the primary cause is vandalism and theft".

He added that the municipality is preparing a detailed costing framework to apply for funding in early 2026.

Clean Queenstown chairperson Simankele Vanqa said both swimming pools were well-maintained and lively in earlier years. "People came here to relax and to swim, and there were grandstands for events. Now, all of that is gone," he said.

Vanqa said he started Clean Queenstown out of frustration with the state of the town.

"This is a town we used to be proud of, but now almost everything is damaged or vandalised. Facilities like the Queenstown Art Centre were closed during covid and never reopened and are now vandalised. The town hall was burnt down and has not been fixed. There are many abandoned facilities, and we are trying to clean them."