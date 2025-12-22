South Africa: Eastern Cape Village 'Electrified' After 30 Years, but There Is No Power

Poles and electricity boxes were installed in 2023 in Nyamankulu near Cofimvaba, but Eskom and Intsika Yethu Municipality say there are outstanding issues

After waiting decades for power, the electrification of 30 households in Nyamankulu near Cofimvaba, Eastern Cape, began in 2023. It was expected to take eight months. But more than a year after the contractor left the site, there is still no power.

Noweyijisi Nyamankulu, who turns 90 next year, says they have been waiting for electricity since 1995. Around 1998 and 1999, they were shown where electricity poles would be erected.

But "months turned into years, and we kept waiting," she says.

Then in 2023, the municipality announced that the village would finally be electrified. Electricity boxes were installed in houses. Poles were erected, although some fell in strong winds in June.

"Everything was going well, and we were excited," says Nyamankulu.

Then in October 2024, the contractor left the site.

Nyamankulu says they sent several delegations to the municipality to get answers. Each time, they were told the contractor would return.

"Since 1994 I have been voting, but where I live there is no electricity, no taps - we share water with animals. The roads are bad, and we recently had to fix our bridge ourselves after it was washed away. At least electricity would have made us feel like things were changing," says Nyamankulu.

Earlier this year, Intsika Yethu Local Municipality spokesperson Zuko Tshangana confirmed that electrical infrastructure had been installed in all the households. However, Eskom still needed to upgrade its 22kV distribution line before power could be switched on. Tshangana did not respond to a follow-up query this month.

In September, Eskom spokesperson Zama Mpondwana said the upgrade was completed, but there were "outstanding issues" and Eskom was working to resolve these with the municipality. He thanked residents for their patience.

Mpondwana did not respond to follow-up questions this month about what is delaying the project.

The patience of the residents we spoke to is wearing thin. They rely on candles and paraffin. They must walk three kilometres to a neighbouring village, where they pay between R5 and R10 to charge their mobile phones. During heavy rains, the journey is impossible because an overflowing dam cuts off the route.

"We live like it's the old days," says Mzwamadoda Nyamakazi. "The painful part is that we are voters. We never miss an election and always show up in numbers, but our leaders don't even come here to explain what is happening."

"We also want to own televisions one day and see the face of our president."