Rwanda: Renovation At Huye Stadium to Be Completed in February 2026

Renovation works at Huye Stadium are expected to be completed in early February 2026, Times Sport has learnt.

Mukura Victory Sports have not been using their home ground in Huye District as the stadium has been undergoing a major facelift to meet the standards required by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Officials from the Rwanda Housing Authority (RHA), which is overseeing the project, say the works have entered the final phase and are progressing at a fast pace.

"The progress is moving at a high speed, and it is expected that the stadium will resume normal operations in early February 2026," said Jean Pierre Makuza, RHA's Senior Quantity Surveyor.

The refurbishment includes the installation of a new artificial turf and a fully upgraded drainage system, following challenges caused by the poor condition of the previous playing surface. Blocked drainage channels had led to frequent flooding during heavy rains, rendering the pitch unfit for competitive matches.

Huye Stadium last hosted games at the end of May, after serving as a venue for international fixtures over the past two years. It has also been the home ground for Rwanda Premier League sides Mukura Victory Sports and Amagaju FC, both of which temporarily relocated to Stade Kamena to allow renovation works to proceed.

Although construction began earlier this year, the project was temporarily halted in July after technical assessments revealed the need for a more comprehensive drainage solution. This included the installation of crushed stone layers to improve water flow and ensure long-term pitch stability.

Following consultations involving the Ministry of Infrastructure, the Rwanda Housing Authority, the Ministry of Sports, and the Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA), a revised project plan was approved. Construction officially resumed on November 17, with heavy machinery deployed to excavate and prepare the affected areas.

Sports Minister Nelly Mukazayire visited the stadium on Saturday, December 20, as part of her oversight activities during the National Sports Talent Week, which concluded on Sunday.

Once completed, the upgraded Huye Stadium is expected to meet the required standards for both domestic and international competitions, restoring its status as a key sports facility in Rwanda's Southern Province.