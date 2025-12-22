Kenya: Govt Imposes Dusk-to-Dawn Curfew in Trans Mara Following Deadly Clashes

Nairobi — The government has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in Transmara West and Transmara South sub-counties following renewed tribal clashes that have left one person dead and displaced more than 1,800 residents.

Police said the two sub-counties have been designated disturbed areas after violence erupted in parts of Angata Barikkoi, with homes torched and families forced to flee.

Affected areas include Nkararu, Oldonyo-Orok, Sitati and Ratiki.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat visited the disturbed areas and announced a 72-hour ultimatum for the surrender of illegal firearms, warning that security agencies will take firm action against those fueling the violence.

"All the inciters, regardless of their status in society, and all the financiers, we are going to treat them as criminals. We are going to arrest them and take them to court," Lagat said.

Security operations have been intensified in the region as the government works to restore calm, prevent further loss of life and facilitate humanitarian response for displaced residents.

According to the Kenya Red Cross Society, the clashes, which have escalated over the past three days, have resulted in the destruction of 253 households, leaving over 1,800 people displaced.

"Families are seeking shelter in schools, dispensaries and open areas, with some sleeping under trees. Children, women and persons with disabilities are the most affected, with food stores destroyed by fire," the Red Cross said in a statement.

The humanitarian agency added that it is on the ground conducting assessments, providing psychosocial support and mobilising further assistance to support affected families.