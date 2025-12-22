Africa CDC Raises Alarm As Cholera Cases More Than Double Across the Continent

Nairobi — The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has raised serious concern over a sharp surge in cholera cases across the continent, with reported infections more than doubling to over 310,000 cases in 2025.

In a statement, Africa CDC noted that the outbreak has resulted in nearly 3,000 additional deaths across 25 African countries, underscoring the growing scale and severity of the public health crisis.

According to the continental health agency, five countries, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Angola, Nigeria and Sudan accounted for 87.8 per cent of all cholera cases reported in 2025.

Meanwhile, Sudan, the DRC, South Sudan and Angola together contributed 85.4 per cent of all cholera-related deaths recorded during the same period.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In response to the escalating outbreak, African leaders have elevated cholera to a continental political priority.

Africa CDC said a unified task force and a new strategy have been launched to tackle the disease beyond the health sector, framing cholera as a leadership, infrastructure and water-sanitation challenge rather than a purely medical issue.

Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal disease that can be fatal within hours if left untreated.

Globally, the disease remains a major public health threat, causing an estimated 1.3 million to 4.0 million cases and between 21,000 and 143,000 deaths every year.

The disease is caused by ingesting food or water contaminated with the bacterium Vibrio cholerae.

Symptoms typically appear between 12 hours and five days after exposure and may include severe diarrhoea, vomiting, dehydration, muscle cramps, rapid heart rate and low blood pressure.

Africa CDC noted that while some infected individuals may not show symptoms, untreated cases can quickly become life-threatening.

Africa CDC has urged governments to strengthen surveillance, improve access to safe water and sanitation, and scale up rapid response mechanisms to prevent further loss of life, warning that without coordinated action, cholera will continue to pose a serious threat to public health and development across Africa.