Mozambique: Describes Mozambican Diaspora As 'Strategic Reserve'.

Maputo — Mozambican President Daniel Chapo on Friday declared that Mozambicans living abroad are "a strategic reserve of great value' for the economic and social development of the country.

At an end-of-year ceremony in which he welcomed representatives of Mozambican communities living abroad, Chapo called for greater involvement by the Mozambican diaspora in the country's development effort.

He said the meeting was taking place at a special moment in the nation's life, marked by the celebration of the 50th anniversary of independence and by the start of a new cycle of governance.

"Among our priorities', Chapo said, "we reaffirm the priority of the Mozambican diaspora in the development of our country'.

He stressed that Mozambique "is undergoing far-reaching political, economic and social transformations which demand national unity, social cohesion and trust in the institutions of the State'.

He stressed the "national inclusive dialogue' currently under way and warned "without peace, there is no development, and without development there is no peace'.

Chapo admitted that the "negative effects' of the post-election violence and rioting from October 2024 to March 2025 has shaken the confidence of investors.

"We face the challenge of repairing the damage caused', said Chapo. "Recovering the trust of investors is a priority task to which we are fully committed'.

Chapo stressed the vast potential of the country and declared that its natural resources should be exploited sustainably, and guided towards job creation, especially for young Mozambicans.

Persistent challenges facing the country, he added, include the eradication of poverty, the promotion of equal opportunities, universal access to basic services, and protection for the most vulnerable strata of the population.

Chapo said that the government's Diaspora Policy, adopted in 2024, is "a fundamental strategic instrument' for structuring the participation of Mozambicans living abroad. "This instrument expresses the firm purpose of the government in ensuring that the diaspora becomes a strategic actor in the continual and sustainable development of Mozambique'.

He thanked the Mozambican communities abroad for their support for humanitarian causes, their promotion of Mozambican culture, and for the contribution of their remittances to the national economy.