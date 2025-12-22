Zimbabwe: MSD Urges Caution As Heavy Downpours Expected Across Provinces

21 December 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has warned of widespread thunderstorms and heavy rainfall across much of the country, urging the public to take precautions as unstable weather conditions persist.

In its latest weather update, the MSD said abundant moisture over Zimbabwe triggered widespread thunderstorms on Saturday, with significant rainfall recorded in several areas. Mutasa received 66mm of rain, while Esigodini recorded 55mm. Other notable falls were reported in Binga (52mm), Gokwe (47mm), Chivi (45mm), Kadoma (43mm), Nyamweda (35mm) and Zvishavane (32mm).

"Other areas received less than 30mm of precipitation, with moderate rain experienced in the extreme southern parts of the country," the department said.

According to the MSD, Sunday was characterised by mostly cloudy and mild conditions nationwide with light to moderate rain in some places. As the day progressed, widespread moderate rainfall developed across all regions driven by abundant moisture and rising daytime temperatures.

Looking ahead to Monday, the weather service forecast mostly cloudy and mild conditions in the morning with light to moderate rain in places.

Conditions are expected to become warmer in the afternoon, accompanied by widespread thunderstorms.

"Heavy rainfall is probable in Bulawayo Metropolitan Province, Matabeleland South, Midlands, Masvingo, Manicaland and Mashonaland East," the MSD said adding that moderate continuous rain is highly likely overnight.

The outlook for Tuesday suggests partly cloudy and mild conditions in the morning, becoming warm and cloudy later in the day with scattered thunderstorms.

Heavy downpours are expected in some areas, particularly in Manicaland, Mashonaland West and the Midlands provinces.

The Meteorological Services Department has advised members of the public to avoid crossing flooded rivers to prevent loss of life and to seek shelter in safe places during lightning strikes.

