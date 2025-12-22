Central Africa: Govt Seeks Investor for $30m Five-Star Lake Kivu Hotel

The Government of Rwanda is seeking investors to develop a four- to five-star hotel worth up to $30 million along the shores of Lake Kivu in Karongi District, The New Times has learnt.

Through the Rwanda Development Board (RDB), the government has invited investors to develop the Karongi Lakeside Resort on 3.7 hectares of prime land overlooking the lake.

Divine Nakanyange, Head of Investment Marketing and Facilitation at RDB, said the proposed project will be a deluxe four- to five-star hotel located in the heart of Karongi town, near the Environment Museum.

"The land is owned by the Government of Rwanda, and the project is proposed as a deluxe four- to five-star hotel," she said.

Nakanyange added that the required investment is estimated to range between $10 million and $30 million.

Gerald Muzungu, Mayor of Karongi District, said the area has recorded a steady increase in hotel developments along the Lake Kivu shoreline.

Karongi District currently hosts more than 14 hotels that receive tourists daily, many of whom are drawn by research activities and the lake's natural beauty. The cool lake breeze, he noted, creates a relaxing environment for visitors.

Muzungu said the Karongi Lakeside Resort is expected to deliver multiple benefits, including boosting tourism around Lake Kivu, diversifying Rwanda's hospitality offerings, creating jobs, supporting local suppliers and services, and attracting both upscale and public-private partnership (PPP) investments.

He added that the project will strengthen socio-economic linkages across sectors such as transport, agriculture, culture and leisure.

"It will attract more investment, thereby boosting business opportunities and economic diversification," he said.

Muzungu noted that growth in hotels and tourism-related projects is already triggering further investment in food and beverage supply chains, transport and other services, creating jobs beyond those directly linked to hotel operations.

"Some of these projects have recently been completed, while other investors have already received permits to construct additional accommodation facilities," he said.

He added that the investments will generate increased revenues and taxes for the district, alongside job creation.

$106m in lakeshore hospitality investments

RDB says that over the past five years, hospitality and tourism projects worth $106 million have been registered in lakeside areas under the first National Strategy for Transformation (NST1), which spanned seven years.

These projects resulted in the establishment of 631 hotel rooms.

According to the Rwanda Chamber of Tourism, the country aims to increase hotel room capacity to 35,000 over the next five years, compared with 10,000 rooms added in the previous five-year period. During that time, the number of private-sector tourism establishments rose from 450 to 1,360.

RDB said completed lakeshore projects over the past five years have created jobs for about 364 people, while projects currently under implementation are expected to generate employment for an additional 400 people in the coming years.

Rwanda's hospitality market is also set to gain 218 new hotel rooms, driven by growing interest from international chains, according to a recent report by W Hospitality Group, which tracks hotel development across the region.

The group's Hotel Chain Development Pipelines in Africa 2025 report shows that international brands plan to open about 474 rooms in total, with 46 per cent (218 rooms) already under construction and potentially completed by the end of this year.

This marks a modest improvement compared with 2024, when international chains were expected to add only 80 rooms to Rwanda's hospitality market.

The broader hospitality and tourism sector currently employs around 165,000 people, a figure expected to rise as infrastructure and services continue to expand.

Officials say lakeside tourism will remain a key pillar of Rwanda's long-term economic development strategy, with plans to deepen investment while promoting sustainable, community-driven growth.