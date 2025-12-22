Tanzania: Afcon to Switch to Four-Year Cycle Starting in 2028... Prize Increased to 10 Million Us Dollar

Sudan — THE Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will transition to a four-year cycle starting in 2028, Confederation of African Football President Patrice Motsepe has announced.

The tournament that has been held every two years since 1968, will follow this new schedule after the 2027 edition where Tanzania will co-host with neighbours Kenya and Uganda.

The change aims to address issues with the football calendar, particularly the tournament's overlap with the European club season.

"We have the most exciting new structure for African football. I do what is in the interests of Africa. The global calendar has to be significantly more synchronised and harmonised," Motsepe said.

The switch to a four-year AFCON cycle follows a series of challenges in scheduling. In 2019, CAF aimed to hold the tournament in June and July, but the Covid-19 pandemic and weather conditions in West Africa led to disruptions, pushing the 2021 and 2023 editions to January and February.

This year, the tournament will be held during Christmas and New Year for the first time, with the final scheduled for January 18th, 2026. Motsepe also announced an increase in the AFCON prize fund, raising the winner's payout from 7 million US dollars to 10 million US dollars.

The new structure is designed to attract top sponsorships and to ensure that Africa's premier football competition remains globally competitive. In addition, CAF has launched the African Nations League, a new annual competition set to begin in 2029.

This league will involve all 54 African nations, divided into four regional zones: Northern, Eastern, Western and Central & Southern Africa. Matches will take place in September and October, with regional champions meeting in November to decide an overall winner.

Motsepe described the African Nations League as "the equivalent of an AFCON every year," aiming to bring top European-based players to Africa annually.