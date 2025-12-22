Rwanda: Court Case Backlogs Could Be Reduced to 25% By 2029 - Officials

Improved reporting systems, expanded training in alternative dispute resolution (ADR) and to improved transparency are some of the key things that the justice ministry is looking to do to improve ADR in the new year, officials have said.

ADR is one of the mechanisms the government is using to reduce case backlogs in courts. Since 2024, court case backlogs have declined from 63 percent to 49 percent, a reduction largely attributed to mediation mechanisms.

Under NST2, the government aims to reduce case backlogs from 63 percent in 2024 to 30 percent by 2029. Anatolia Mukabatsinda, the Acting Director General in charge of justice coordination at the Ministry of Justice, said current progress suggests the sector could outperform that target, reducing the backlogs to around 25 percent by 2029.

"We do not want citizens to submit cases to court and wait two years for a resolution because of backlogs," she said. "With these measures, we believe we can reduce backlogs beyond the NST2 targets."

The ADR centre located in Nyarugenge District alone resolved more than 8,000 cases, while trained community mediators have handled approximately 24,000 cases nationwide. Of the 17,941 mediators recorded in 2025, 17,424 have received professional mediation training.

Mukabatsinda said trained mediators have long been resolving conflicts within communities, but weak reporting among those who do non-professional mediation, including the non-government organisations, limit the system's impact.

"The ministry could not capture the number of cases handled by non-professional mediators. The new system will address this gap."

To ensure fairness, mediation reports must be signed by both parties involved in a dispute before submission. Mukabatsinda said this requirement safeguards transparency and protects the integrity of the process.

So far this year, she said training programmes have been extended to government institutions, including the prosecution and investigation bodies.

Looking ahead to 2026, the ministry plans to strengthen mediation committees by expanding their jurisdiction. One proposal would increase the financial value of cases mediators can handle from Rwf3 million to Rwf5 million, a move expected to further reduce the number of cases going to court. Public awareness campaigns on mediation are also planned.

Stakeholders trained under the programme say the reforms are already changing how justice is delivered at community level.

Jacque Museruka, a legal advisor at Prison Fellowship Rwanda, said the training represents more than capacity building.

"This is not just training, it is a step forward for justice," he said.

"The 'Ganubutabera system' allows us to record the cases we resolve, assess our performance and identify areas for improvement. It will also help track progress towards national targets."

Innocent Ntakirutimana, the Executive Secretary of Children's Voice Today, an organisation advocating for children's rights, said they previously received complaints from children but could do little beyond referring them to other institutions.

"We used to receive the problems which children reported to us, but we could not do much apart from forwarding them elsewhere," he said, adding that the new system will benefit children by cutting costs and speeding up case resolution.

He noted that cases will now be handled without children having to move from one institution to another, while the recording mechanism will also reduce the time spent seeking services at higher administrative levels.

Liliane Musekeweya, another representative of a human rights advocacy organisation, said non-governmental organisations often mediate disputes informally but lacked professional skills.

"We were just doing mediation in communities like anyone else could," she said.

"Now we have learnt how to listen properly and meditate as professionals."