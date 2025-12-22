East Africa: Ethiopia Continues Executing Its Key Role in Horn of Africa

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia is asserting itself as a major force in the Horn of Africa, leveraging its economic strength and strategic position to shape regional development and stability, according to Nebiyu Sihul, Director General of the Ethiopia's ruling Prosperity Party's International Relations Directorate.

In an exclusive interview with the Pulse of Africa (POA), Nebiyu said the Horn of Africa remains one of the most strategically important regions in the world, attracting interest from middle and major powers alike.

He noted that Horn of Africa's dynamism, fueled by economics, trade, politics, and international relations, has made the region a focal point for both regional and global actors.

Hence, he pointed out that countries that do not engage actively risk missing out on the economic and strategic benefits this region offers, underlining Ethiopia's growing role as a regional anchor state.

Ethiopia has been attracting other actors to collaborate on regional development, solidifying its position as a hub of East Africa.

"Ethiopia is attracting other actors to help develop the region, including through its own initiatives. This has positioned the country as a hub of East Africa, given that it has the largest economy in the region. These changes have taken place in recent years as a result of policy improvements, which are now yielding results not only for Ethiopia but for the wider region," he elaborated.

Nebiyu also mentioned about Ethiopia's long-standing contribution to peacebuilding efforts across the region with a view to expending development across the horn of Africa.

"Ethiopia also has a strong reputation in peacekeeping, particularly in Somalia, where it continues to play a key role in promoting regional stability. If the Horn of Africa becomes peaceful and stable, countries can focus on development, reduce poverty, and contribute positively to the rest of the world."

Guided by the philosophy of Medemer, which champions shared prosperity and unity, Ethiopia is emerging as a revitalized and influential regional actor, Nebiyu stated emphasizing that this approach, deeply rooted in the country's history and aspirations, is now delivering tangible results, solidifying Ethiopia's leadership role in shaping the future of the Horn of Africa.