Ethiopia: PM Abiy Stresses Power, and Connectivity Pillars of Digital Ethiopia 2030

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has underscored electricity access and nationwide internet connectivity as the two decisive foundations for achieving the goals of Digital Ethiopia 2030, calling for accelerated efforts to ensure equal digital opportunities for all citizens.

According to his social media post, reliable power supply is indispensable for technology driven development and the country's digital transformation agenda.

"Access to electricity can be considered the lifeblood of digital technology," he said.

"The technological gadgets we use require electricity. Therefore, we must expand access to electricity through all possible means."

He noted that without universal and dependable energy, digital ambitions cannot be realized, regardless of policy commitments or innovation efforts.

The Prime Minister also highlighted internet connectivity as the second critical enabler, acknowledging progress made in urban centers while emphasizing the urgency of nationwide coverage.

"Many cities have already benefited from internet connectivity," he said, adding that within the coming five years, access must be extended to all areas of the country.

Calling for collective resolve, Abiy stressed that digital inclusion is both achievable and necessary. "By working with the belief that this is achievable, we must create equal opportunities for our citizens," he said.

The remarks reaffirm the government's commitment to bridging the digital divide as Ethiopia advances toward its 2030 digital transformation targets.