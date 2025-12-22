South Africa: Several G20 Members Privately Objected to the U.S. Excluding South Africa From the G20

Support for South Africa's inclusion comes from Germany, China and other nations, emphasising the importance of representation and diversity in G20 discussions.

Several other G20 member states raised objections to the exclusion of South Africa from America's G20, at the first meeting of sherpas, chaired by the US, in Washington this week.

But the US did not budge, sources told Daily Maverick.

"It was discussed. We and others raised objections. No final decision," said someone close to the German delegation in Pretoria.

Another source suggested that despite a general view expressed at the meeting that South Africa should be admitted to the US G20 meetings, the US sherpa had said his government's decision to exclude SA was "final".

South Africa had sent a formal request to all G20 countries last week asking them to object to its exclusion from the G20 at the sherpa meeting. Daily Maverick was unable to establish which countries had in the event raised objections.

But a source said the European Union, the African Union, Germany, France, the UK, China, Canada, Brazil "and several others" had all told the US sherpas that South Africa should be in the G20.

"A lot of people around the table were expressing concerns, some more subtly than others," the source said. "But there was very clear support for having South Africa at...