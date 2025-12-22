Rwanda: DJ Toxxyk Arrested Over Fatal Hit-and-Run Accident

21 December 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Charles Nyandwi

Rwanda National Police has arrested disc jockey Arnaud Shema, popularly known as DJ Toxxyk, over a hit and run accident that claimed the life of a police officer who was on duty.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, December 20. Police said the suspect fled the scene but was arrested later that afternoon after a brief period in hiding.

"The investigation into the cause of the accident is still ongoing," Rwanda National Police spokesperson ACP Boniface Rutikanga told The New Times.

Police said DJ Toxxyk was apprehended in Karongi District and is currently being held at Remera Police Station as investigations continue.

