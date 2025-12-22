Rwanda: Festive Season - RDB Issues Nighttime Guidelines for Bars, Entertainment Businesses

The government has temporarily extended operating hours for hospitality and entertainment businesses during the festive season.

The extended hours apply to shopping centres, hotels, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and other related business establishments nationwide.

According to a statement issued by Rwanda Development Board (RDB) on Sunday, December 21, business will operate up to until 3am on weekdays and throughout the night on weekends and public holidays.

ALSO READ: Festive fun awaits children in Kigali

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"To allow Rwandans and visitors to explore various planned activities during the festive season, business establishments will operate until 3am from Monday to Thursday, and throughout the night on Fridays, weekends, and public holidays," the statement reads.

The directive, which takes effect from December 22, to January 5, 2026, is intended to enable Rwandans and visitors to enjoy the range of festive activities planned across the country.

RDB said the temporary adjustment is aimed at supporting tourism, leisure, and hospitality activities during the peak holiday period while maintaining public safety and order.

ALSO READ: 10 must-visit festive spots in Kigali this holiday season

However, RDB emphasised that the relaxation of operating hours does not override existing regulations. Measures on noise pollution, venue safety, public health standards, and the prohibition of serving alcohol to persons under the age of 18 remain strictly enforced.

The agency also urged both businesses and consumers to act responsibly during the festive period.

"Consumers are reminded to drink responsibly and to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol," RDB warned.

Authorities noted that compliance will be closely monitored throughout the holiday season to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for all.