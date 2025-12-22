Malawi: Chaponda to Meet Russia's Foreign Minister Lavrov Over Malawians Linked to Ukraine War

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. George Chaponda is set to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss concerns over Malawians believed to be involved in the Russia-Ukraine war.

The meeting is expected to take place on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit currently underway in Cairo, Egypt.

Chaponda said the Malawian government does not have confirmed figures on how many Malawians may be in Russia in connection with the war. However, reports indicate that some Malawian youths are allegedly working in factories producing drones used in the conflict in Ukraine.

Hundreds of African youths are believed to be involved in the war in various capacities, including individuals from countries such as Kenya and South Africa.

Beyond the security concerns, Chaponda has also urged Russia to strengthen cooperation with Malawi in key sectors including energy, agriculture, mining and health.

Speaking at the Second Ministerial Conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum in Cairo, Chaponda emphasized the importance of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum Action Plan for 2023-2026, noting that it aligns with Africa's Agenda 2063 and Malawi's Vision 2063.

He outlined Malawi's priority areas as energy and fuel security, increased food production, value addition in mining, and improved delivery of health services.

Chaponda said Malawi is seeking strategic partnerships to improve fuel supply systems, expand access to agricultural inputs and mechanisation, promote domestic mineral processing, and strengthen pharmaceutical supply chains and medical training.

"Malawi, widely known as the Warm Heart of Africa, is open for business and is creating a conducive policy and regulatory environment to attract investment," he said.

He further invited Russian investors to explore opportunities in Malawi, assuring them that the country is ready to support projects that contribute to national development as well as broader regional and continental goals.