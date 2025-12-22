Ethiopia, Kenya Sign Simplified Border Trade Deal to Boost Cross-Border Commerce

21 December 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and Kenya have signed a Simplified Border Trade Regime aimed at strengthening cross-border commerce and improving the livelihoods of communities living along their shared border.

The agreement was signed in Addis Ababa by Ethiopia's Minister of Trade and Regional Integration, Kassahun Gofe, and Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade, and Industry, Lee Kinyanjui.

It follows earlier discussions held in Mombasa, Kenya, in April 2025, where both sides agreed to enhance cooperation on border trade.

The deal reflects the two countries' long-standing strategic partnership, built on mutual understanding, close cooperation, and what officials described as a spirit of brotherhood.

It is designed to simplify procedures for small-scale cross-border traders while creating favorable conditions for the sustainable development of formal border trade.

Under the new regime, border communities in both countries will gain improved access to basic consumer goods through relaxed trading laws and streamlined procedures.

The agreement is also expected to reduce informal and illegal cross-border trade by encouraging traders to operate within a simplified and regulated framework.

Beyond economic benefits, the Simplified Border Trade Regime aims to promote sustainable and harmonious border development, while contributing to peace and security along the shared frontier.

Officials from both countries expressed confidence that the agreement will further strengthen bilateral trade ties and support inclusive economic growth in border areas

