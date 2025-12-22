Ethiopia Boosts Resilient, Inclusive Healthcare, Says WHO Emergency Lead

Addis Ababa — Patrick Okumu Abok, Team Leader for Emergency Preparedness and Response at the World Health Organization (WHO) in Ethiopia, commended the country's ongoing efforts to build resilient healthcare systems and protect vulnerable populations during crises.

Speaking to ENA, Abok highlighted Ethiopia's commitment to refugee welfare, vaccination programs, and community health initiatives. "The WHO has been present in Ethiopia for 75 years, working closely with the government to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals," he said.

Abok outlined WHO's partnership with the Ministry of Health and other stakeholders to develop strong, inclusive healthcare systems that provide equitable access for all.

He emphasized the organization's focus on delivering essential and emergency healthcare, supplying medicines and medical equipment, and offering technical expertise, particularly in crises intensified by climate-related events such as droughts and floods.

The WHO official also praised Ethiopia's open-door approach toward refugees from neighboring countries.

"The nation provides registration, healthcare, education, and programs to support self-sufficiency," he noted, highlighting Ethiopia's adherence to international conventions.

He further recognized the government's leadership in upgrading health facilities and maintaining services in remote and crisis-affected areas. "We're working to strengthen delivery systems so essential medicines and supplies reach everyone, including internally displaced persons and refugees," Abok said.

On immunization, he reaffirmed the government's commitment: "No child should go without immunization," pointing to collaborative vaccination campaigns with regional health teams led by the Ministry of Health.

Abok also lauded Ethiopia's extensive community health worker program. "Engaging communities and local governments is critical for building resilience.

The Ethiopian government's dedication to prioritizing community health, particularly in emergency-hit areas, is highly commendable."

As Ethiopia continues to navigate complex humanitarian challenges, WHO's recognition underscores its position as a regional leader in healthcare.