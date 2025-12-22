Ethiopia: Digital Infrastructure Drive Boosts Urban Growth, Service Delivery - State Ministers

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's expanding digital infrastructure is significantly accelerating urban economic and social development by improving public service delivery, creating jobs, and strengthening revenue systems, State Ministers said.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed officially launched the Digital Ethiopia 2030 Strategy yesterday, presenting a long-term roadmap to transform the country into a digitally enabled economy and modernize governance, service delivery, and economic management.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, state ministers from the Urban and Infrastructure, Innovation and Technology, and Revenue said the strategy places strong emphasis on digital skills development, integrated national data systems, and the use of technology to enhance efficiency across government institutions.

State Minister of Urban and Infrastructure Fenta Dejen said expanding digital infrastructure is central to accelerating urban development.

"By building and expanding digital infrastructure, the government is accelerating the economic, social, and political development of cities," he said.

Fenta noted that the government is undertaking wide ranging efforts to establish basic infrastructure needed for Ethiopia's digital transformation, adding that technology supported operating systems will enable multifaceted development.

According to him, the ministry is prioritizing efficient and equitable service delivery by integrating technology into urban services.

"We are introducing and adapting new technologies to provide fast and efficient services for the public," he said, noting that tangible results have already been registered in several cities.

Fenta said online public services have recently been launched in Addis Ababa, Adama, Bishoftu, Hawassa, and other cities, and stressed that the rollout will continue nationwide.

"One stop service centers are being built across all regions so citizens can access multiple services in one place," he added.

State Minister of Innovation and Technology Muluken Kere said Digital Ethiopia 2030 sets clear national targets to raise digital awareness and skills.

"Seventy percent of Ethiopia's population will be digitally literate by 2030," he said, adding that the government plans to digitize 80 percent of public sector employees and provide direct digital training to 10 million citizens.

"We are also working to launch five thousand new startups and create job opportunities for one million citizens in the digital sector," Muluken said.

He added that these initiatives are expected to enable the digital economy to contribute 12 percent of Ethiopia's gross domestic product by 2030.

State Minister of Revenue Dawit Woubshet said the impact of digital transformation on revenue administration is already evident.

"Digital Ethiopia 2025 has significantly strengthened tax collection capacity," he said.

According to Dawit, about 58,000 taxpayers are currently filing taxes digitally, and the Digital Ethiopia 2030 Strategy will further enhance revenue performance.

"We will build an integrated digital system that links institutions and improves efficiency and transparency in tax administration," he said.