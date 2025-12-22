Ethiopia: Digital Ethiopia 2030 Aims to Elevate Nation's Technological Capacity - Senior Officials

Addis Ababa — Senior government officials said the Digital Ethiopia 2030 Strategy is expected to drive economic transformation by lifting the country to a higher level of technological capability.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed officially launched the Digital Ethiopia 2030 Strategy, emphasizing it was developed based on lessons and achievements recorded over the past five years.

According to the Prime Minister, the strategy is anchored on three core pillars. "Digital Ethiopia 2030 focuses on expanding access, ensuring equal opportunities, and building trust between institutions and the people.

Tigist Hamid, Director General of the Information Network Security Administration (INSA) said the Digital Ethiopia 2025 Strategy laid strong foundations in cybersecurity.

By building our own cloud infrastructure, we have been able to create trust in digital services in Ethiopia," she said, adding that a digital forensic laboratory has been established and is now operational for security institutions.

According to the director general, cybersecurity has been given strategic priority under Digital Ethiopia 2030.

The strategy includes building resilient key digital infrastructure, modernizing public infrastructure, establishing a disaster response center, and strengthening cybersecurity collaboration with the private sector," she said.

Director General of the Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence Institute Worku Gachena, on his part, emphasized that Digital Ethiopia 2030 will place strong emphasis on expanding the national artificial intelligence ecosystem.

In addition to using our own cloud infrastructure, we will establish an effective information management system that supports organized, evidence-based decision making," he said.

He noted that an independent national information authority will be established to oversee this process and that the strategy gives due attention to the development and standardization of digital services.

Frehiwot Tamiru, CEO of Ethio telecom, also noted that the Digital Ethiopia 2025 program delivered significant gains in the telecom sector.

She elaborated that the number of mobile subscribers has reached 97 million, with 57 million internet users.

So far, 1,030 cities have been connected with 4G network services," Frehiwot added.

Looking ahead, she noted the Digital Ethiopia 2030 Strategy aims to raise mobile subscribers to 128 million and expand 5G network coverage to 100 cities.

According to the CEO, the strategy targets increasing digital payments to more than seven times the current share of gross domestic product by 2030.

In a message shared on his social media page, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed also emphasized that the Digital Ethiopia initiative is closely aligned with the Medemer State's objective of implementing its major national strategies through streamlined and efficient public service delivery.