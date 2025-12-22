Ethiopia: New Industries in Debre Birhan City Generate Jobs for 36,000 Citizens

Addis Ababa — Fourteen new industries have recently begun operations in Debre Birhan City, Amhara Regional State, providing employment for more than 36,000 people.

The Industrial Development Council is paying a visit to industries in Debre Birhan City and its environs.

The delegation included Ambassador Girma Birru, Chairman of the National Manufacturing Industry Council; Addisu Arega, Minister of Agriculture; Melaku Alebel, Minister of Industry; Aynalem Niguse, Minister of Revenue; and Debele Kabeta, Commissioner of the Customs Commission.

Birhan Gebrehiwot, Head of Debre Birhan City Industry Investment Department, said, "These newly operational industries have created jobs for over 36,000 citizens."

While the city had targeted eighteen industries for the 2018 Ethiopian fiscal year, fourteen have successfully started production.

The council's visit began at Nixon Pulp Factory and Baja Ceramic Factory in Bulga town administration and will continue to agro-industries, car assembly plants, and other factories.

Ambassador Girma Birru and council members also inspected several industries in Bahir Dar City last Friday.