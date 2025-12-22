Namibia: Mukwe Pensioner Frederick Mangimba Keeps Tradition Alive Through Wood Carving in Kavango East

Frederick Mangimba, an elderly resident of Mukwe constituency in the Kavango East region, supplements his old age pension grant through traditional wood carving from a workshop beneath a tree at his homestead.

From Shadikongoro Teya village, he carves wooden posts and stirring sticks, which he sells to local buyers and travellers passing through the area.

Mangimba says only the rain can move him from his work station.

He adds that he learnt the skill from his father while living in exile in the 1970s at Mashiland, Zambia's Western Province, where they fled to avoid war between Swapo People's Liberation Army of Namibia fighters and the South African regime during the occupation of South West Africa.

In an age of information overload, Sunrise is The Namibian's morning briefing, delivered at 6h00 from Monday to Friday. It offers a curated rundown of the most important stories from the past 24 hours - occasionally with a light, witty touch. It's an essential way to stay informed. Subscribe and join our newsletter community.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.