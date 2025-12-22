South Africa: After 40 Years, Justice and Dignity Remain Elusive for South Africa Activists Murdered By Apartheid Hit Squad

It has been 40 years since the murder of six South Africans and three Basotho by the Security Police. Only the fate of two of the South Africans is known.

On 19 December, 40 years ago, our sister Jacqueline Quin and her husband Leon Meyer - along with Joseph Mayoli, Nomkhosi Mini, Lulamile Dantile, Stanley Mathee and three Basotho - were shot dead in Maseru by South African security forces.

It isn't easy to find the words, but we are as enraged and disturbed as we were 40 years ago when our sister's life was taken at the hands of the apartheid regime's hit squad in 1985.

Jacqui and Joe, as he was known in the underground movement, were shot dead in their home by Joe Coetzer and Anton Adamson of the South African Security Police led by Eugene de Kock from the Vlakplaas assassination squad. Two of hundreds murdered by this unit.

Jacqui and Joe were given a high-profile state funeral in Maseru and buried at the local Heroes' Acre, along with the other four South Africans killed in the raid on 31 January 1985. Three weeks later the government of Lesotho was overthrown in a coup assisted by the South African regime, and all South African refugees, including all ANC members, were expelled from the country.

Jacqui, proficient in several African languages, was a highly regarded, enlightened and...