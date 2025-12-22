Uganda: Muntu Warns Election Violence Threatens Peaceful Transition As 2026 Race Heats Up

Uganda's 2026 general election is increasingly shaping up as a tense and highly contested contest, with Alliance for National Transformation presidential candidate Mugisha Muntu warning that intimidation of opposition supporters could undermine prospects for a peaceful transfer of power.

Campaigning in Kajara and Rushenyi counties in Ntungamo District, the retired army general accused the ruling National Resistance Movement of using fear, suppression and coercion to weaken opposition activity and influence the outcome of the polls.

He said Uganda's political history since independence has been marked by instability, desperation and violent transitions, a cycle he argued must be broken.

Muntu said that across the country, many citizens desire political change but remain uncertain and fearful because of past experiences.

He described the 2026 election as a difficult struggle that will require citizens to actively defend their constitutional rights and freedoms.

He also warned that repeated political turbulence has left Ugandans exhausted and disillusioned, urging leaders to reflect on the consequences of governing through pressure and intimidation.

According to Muntu, continued political repression risks pushing the country deeper into desperation rather than stability.

The ANT leader called on the Electoral Commission to act independently and resist what he described as pressure from the ruling party.

He argued that the commission's credibility depends on its willingness to make firm, impartial decisions, even when such decisions are unpopular with those in power.

Muntu said there have been instances where evidence of electoral irregularities was clear, yet authorities failed to act decisively. He reminded electoral officials that political power is temporary and that institutions must serve the country rather than individual parties.

Linking politics to service delivery, Muntu said persistent failures in basic services reflect deeper governance problems.

He cited long-standing shortages of clean and safe water in Kajara and other parts of the country, despite Uganda's abundant natural water resources.

According to him, the crisis is driven more by mismanagement and corruption than by lack of funding, noting that many communities remain close to water sources but without functional supply systems.

He also challenged the perception that western Uganda is economically privileged, saying the region continues to struggle with poor health services, declining education standards and inadequate infrastructure.

Muntu argued that prolonged political loyalty to President Museveni, particularly in the west, has not translated into improved living conditions.

He warned against what he described as a growing culture of political transactions, where politicians defect to the ruling party in exchange for personal benefit.

Such practices, he said, weaken democratic accountability and expose the country to external influence, as loyalty becomes something that can be bought.

Muntu further claimed that the normalization of political inducements has created a system in which both local and foreign interests can easily compromise those in positions of authority.

During the Ntungamo campaign, Muntu was joined by leaders and flag bearers from the Alliance for National Transformation and the People's Front for Freedom, a move seen as a sign of growing opposition cooperation ahead of the 2026 elections.

PFF parliamentary aspirant for Kajara County Venancious Ahabwe said the joint appearances were intended to demonstrate unity and shared purpose among opposition forces.

Muntu is expected to continue his campaign in Ruhaama County, Ntungamo District, on Monday.