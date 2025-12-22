South Africa: Trade Union Rejects 4.1% Pay Hike for Politicians, Judges - South African News Briefs - December 22, 2025

COSATU Rejects 4.1% Salary Increase for Politicians and Officials

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) has rejected a proposed 4.1% salary increase for politicians, judges and government officials, reports EWN. The trade union federation said the increase is unfair while ordinary South Africans face higher taxes and rising living costs. The federation said the increase would cost the state about R536 million, including pay rises for more than 9,000 municipal councillors, many of whom serve in failing municipalities, and argued the funds should instead be used to employ critical public servants such as doctors, nurses, teachers and police. COSATU supports a lower 3.5% increase for judges and magistrates; it opposes any increase for politicians and has urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to reject the proposal, describing it as morally unjustifiable given recent VAT hikes and warnings of further tax increases.

Manhunt Launched After Nine Shot Dead at Bekkersdal Tavern

The mass shooting at KwaNoxolo Tavern in Bekkersdal on Gauteng's West Rand, which left nine people dead and ten wounded, has plunged the community into shock and renewed calls for stronger policing, reports SABC News. Eyewitnesses say about 10 gunmen arrived in two vehicles and opened fire indiscriminately before opening fire on patrons and continued to shoot randomly as they fled. The Gauteng police have launched a manhunt and are following up on leads from several eyewitnesses as they work to track down the suspects. Residents of the Tambo informal settlement say violent crime is recurring and have demanded increased police visibility, with some alleging police inefficiency and collusion with criminals. Gauteng Deputy Provincial Police Commissioner Major General Fred Kekana said specialist units, including detectives, crime intelligence and tracking teams, have been deployed, with forensic evidence expected to help link suspects to other cases. Meanwhile, Rand West Deputy Executive Mayor Nontombi Molahleki criticised the slow police response, saying the local station is overstretched as it serves multiple large areas.

Inside Cape Town's Turbulent Year of Taxi Violence

Cape Town has been rocked by deadly clashes between rival minibus taxi organizations, CATA and CODETA, over lucrative routes, in 2025, reports EWN. Failed negotiations over operating rights led to a wave of shootings that claimed the lives of more than 15 taxi operators, including association leaders, prompting the Western Cape government to temporarily shut down key routes in September to curb the bloodshed. While authorities report calmer conditions since the routes reopened in October, recent shootings around the Nyanga taxi rank have raised renewed concern, although they are believed to be unrelated to the Somerset corridor dispute. Provincial officials say daily monitoring of affected routes will continue, with Mobility MEC Isaac Sileku and law enforcement warning that any return to violence will be met with the full force of the law.

