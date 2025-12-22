Sudan: Foreign Minister Receives Phone Call From Malaysian Counterpart to Strengthen Bilateral Relations

21 December 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan, December 20, 2025 (SUNA) - Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ambassador Mohy-Eddin Salim received a telephone call on Saturday from Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato' Seri Haji Mohammad bin Haji Hassan.

The call reviewed the distinguished historical ties between the Republic of Sudan and the Kingdom of Malaysia and explored ways to further enhance and develop them in the mutual interest of both countries and their peoples.

The discussion highlighted the importance of renewing and activating bilateral agreements, with a focus on expanding cooperation in energy, trade, technology, and capacity building, including the training and qualification of diplomatic personnel and the exchange of technical and institutional expertise, alongside strengthening economic and developmental partnerships in the coming period.

For his part, the Foreign Minister expressed his appreciation to the Malaysian counterpart for the call, commending the fraternal relations between the two countries and thanking the Malaysian government for its continuous efforts and support to Sudan. He also affirmed Sudan's aspiration to elevate the level of bilateral cooperation across various fields to serve mutual interests and reinforce the bonds of friendship and collaboration between the two peoples.

