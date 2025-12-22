Africa: Sudan's Delegate in Geneva Meets UNHCR Regional and Country Directors for Sudan and East Africa

21 December 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Geneva, December 20, 2025 (SUNA) - On the sidelines of the World Refugee Forum, Sudan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Ambassador Hassan Hamid, held a joint coordination meeting on Saturday at the mission's headquarters with Mamadou Dian, Regional Director of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for East Africa, the Horn of Africa, and the Great Lakes, and Ms. Marie-Hélène, Director of the UNHCR Country Office in Sudan.

Discussions focused on how to ensure an adequate response to the urgent needs of refugees, voluntary returnees, and their host communities, amid challenges posed by funding shortfalls for the overall emergency response plan prepared by UNHCR.

The Sudan Permanent Representative also reviewed the ongoing efforts of the Sudanese government, including its diligent follow-up to expedite the procedures of international organizations through the Supreme Committee for Humanitarian Emergencies, as well as the state's humanitarian interventions across various states despite limited resources, through the Humanitarian Aid Commission and the Commissioner for Refugees.

